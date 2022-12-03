Entertainment
Hilarious 2022 Hollywood memes that took the internet by storm
2022 is coming to an end with the Will Smith Oscar slap controversy, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s infamous lawsuit, plenty of celebrity gossip, romance and romance rumors and much more.
During all of this, fans also enjoyed consuming and creating a stream of hilarious memes, which just added more spice to the events.
From Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars to Adam Levine’s recent cheating rumors on his wife Behati Prinsloo, all of these examples have urged netizens to come up with the funniest memes possible.
1. Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards 2022
Hollywood actor Will SmithOn March 27, 2022, at the 94th Academy Awards, took the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face during Rock’s presentation for Best Documentary Feature.
Smith was apparently offended by a joke the comedian made about his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.
Soon after, the internet was flooded with hilarious memes that went best with the visuals.
2. The trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
These memes appeared during the John C. Depp and Amber Laura Heard trial held in Fairfax County, Virginia.
It started from April 11, 2022 to June 1, 2022, after the defamation allegations between formerly married American actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.
It was one of the most viral memes at the time.
3. Harry Styles/Chris Pine Spitgate
At the 2022 Venice Film Festival, Chris Pine who was seated watching the film for applauding Harry Styles, as the former One Direction star walked into the room.
In a viral clip that lasted 10 seconds, Harry appeared to bend over Chris before sitting down next to him. Chris pauses for a moment then shakes his head slightly before sitting down, smiling and laughing.
This whole scene had netizens speculating that Harry Styles had spat on Chris Pine.
4. Harry Styles Fashion
Former One Direction alum and actor Harry Styles often catches the attention of fans with his unique fashion sense and dress ideas.
Styles effortlessly pulls off any outfit and sometimes becomes the laughing stock of her dresses.
Internet users have made a comparison between him and a lettuce.
5. Kim Kardashian’s Wild Advice for Working Women
SKIMS founder and socialite Kim Kardashian has received some backlash over her wild advice she gave during an interview with variety.com earlier this year.
Netizens trolled her for giving advice to women who work this way.
6. Leonardo DiCaprio for making girlfriends under 25
Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who is currently in the limelight for dating famous model Gigi Hadid, is often trolled that he only tends to date women under 25. year.
Coincidentally, the 48-year-old actor dated and broke up with several women under the age of 25.
By the time the girls reach 25, they are looking for more, they are looking to get married and settle down. That’s not what Leo wants. a source said The post office.
7. Adam Levine’s infidelity scandal
Brown 5 Singer Adam Levine got into trouble in September, after a model named Sumner Stroh posted a video on TikTok in which she allegedly had an affair with the married musician.
After seeing the screenshots of the conversation between her and Levine, fans flooded the internet with memes.
In text messages between the two, the singer appeared to ask if she would be okay with him and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, naming their impending third child Sumner.
|
