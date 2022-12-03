Shippers Spice Up Hollywood Derby on Del Mar Closing Weekend

The first of two Grade 1 races scheduled for the closing weekend in Del Mar drew a number of shippers from outside some of horse racing’s most successful barns. The 1st year, $400,000 Hollywood derby is scheduled for Saturday and a field of 11 horses entered the 1 1/8 mile turf event.

Todd Pletcher, Graham Motion and Shug McGaughey sent horses from their east coast bases for the last big Derby of 2022.

Pletcher will start Spirit, a 3-year-old son of Practical Joke, partly owned by Mike Repole, a leading New York landowner. The colt won the Bay Shore (G3) at Aqueduct in April, followed by a tough fourth place behind Jack Christopher in the Woody Stephens (G1) on the Belmont Stakes undercard. Wit finished second in the Hall of Fame (G2) and won the $135,000 Better Talk Now, both at Saratoga this summer, before missing by a neckline to Balnikhov at Bryan Station (G3) in Keeneland.

It’s a freshman, so you’re traveling wherever you need to travel for a freshman, assistant coach Emily Green said of the decision to ship Wit to the West Coast. He is always a horse that tries hard. He gives his all every time. He is easy going, do what you want him to do.

Green says Wit handled the cross-country ship like a pro.

He came here with a lot of energy, she said. We walked him the first day and then he started his training. Full of energy, he couldn’t do much better.

Coach Shug McGaughey shipped celestial city, a 3-year-old son of Uncle Mo, at the Hollywood Derby. He has won two in a row, including the Hill Prince (G2) when Belmont met at Aqueduct last month. Before that, Celestial City earned an entry-level allocation. This summer in Saratoga, the colt finished third in the Hall of Fame (G2) and second in Annapolis in the Saranac (G3).

It’s a pretty good spot for him, McGaughey said. He wants to run a field distance. It’s the last chance for a first year for the 3 year olds and he’s doing pretty well right now, so we’re taking a chance.

McGaughey said Celestial City was shipped well.

His runs have been pretty consistent all year, he says. He raced against very good horses, like Annapolis. He came back to the Hill Prince and Jose (Lezcano) let him find his way and he finished very strong. Hopefully it will be the same scenario this time.

Graham Motion has raced horses in Del Mar throughout the Bing Crosby meet and will run three in the Hollywood Derby, including Script, which missed the $75,000 Let It Ride Stakes opening weekend by a nose. The colt came with an impressive toe turn in the lane but took the worst of the headbutt.

He’s done well since that last race, assistant coach Alice Clapham said. We think the extra bit of land will help. He did really well here and we thought we’d give it a shot.

His stable mate, Talking Scout, will also race in the Derby. Mr Speaker’s son won the $100,000 Hawthorne Derby in Chicago last month by five lengths. He then ran second to Cabo Spirit in the G2 Twilight Derby at Santa Anita.

He’s been here since he raced at Santa Anita, Clapham said. He landed here and raced on the grass course last week and hopefully put on a great race too.

Graham Motion’s third entry is Evan Harlanwho broke his young daughter in Belmont at Aqueduct last.

The local contingent of the Hollywood Derby is formidable, led by George Papaprodromou, trained Cape Spirit, now a winner of multiple graduated stakes. Besides winning the Twilight Derby, he also won the La Jolla (G3) in Del Mar this summer.

There is also Spycatcher of the Mark Glatt barn; trained by Ron Ellis war at sea; and cellphone dandywinner of the Let It Ride.

The Hollywood Derby dates back to 1976 and was held annually in Hollywood Park until the track closed in 2013. The first year it was held in Del Mar in 2014, it was won by California Chrome. This is the ninth and final race on the stakes-packed Saturday card at Del Mar. The first post is at 12:30 p.m. PST (3:30 a.m. EST).