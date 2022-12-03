Madhuri Dixit recreates the viral dance of Pakistani girls. Watch | Bollywood

Madhuri Dixit has become one of the first Indian celebrities to give her own version of the remixed viral song, Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja, first made popular last month by a Pakistani girl, Ayesha, at a wedding. The actor has often recreated viral song trends and the classic song, the source of the black-and-white hit Nagin (1954), is the latest to appear on his Instagram account. (Read also : An Indian video creator recreates the viral Mera Dil Yeh Pukare dance of a Pakistani woman. look)

The actress, dressed in a see-through beaded saree, danced to the tune in her van. She mostly sticks to the original steps of the trend, while adding a bit of her own flair in the brief dance. Madhuri’s dance was received with mixed reception as some fans loved it and said it “killed her” and called it “superb”. However, one fan shared, “Why are you not copying others, you are the Madhuri please don’t.”

Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja, remixed by DJ Usman Bhatti, was first noticed by netizens when Ayesha performed it for the first time at a wedding on November 11. The young woman from Lahore, Pakistan quickly became an overnight sensation. Since then, it has also become popular for other dances. Several social media influencers recreated the viral song online, all in hopes of going viral themselves.

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja was photographed on Vyjayanthimala and Pradeep Kumar. The music for the hit hit was composed by Hemant Kumar.

Madhuri is currently appearing as a judge in the latest season of dance reality show, Jhalak Dhikla Jaa. Her latest film, Maja Ma, directed by Anand Tiwari and starring Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik and Barkha Singh, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 6.