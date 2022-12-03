Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit recreates the viral dance of Pakistani girls. Watch | Bollywood
Madhuri Dixit has become one of the first Indian celebrities to give her own version of the remixed viral song, Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja, first made popular last month by a Pakistani girl, Ayesha, at a wedding. The actor has often recreated viral song trends and the classic song, the source of the black-and-white hit Nagin (1954), is the latest to appear on his Instagram account. (Read also : An Indian video creator recreates the viral Mera Dil Yeh Pukare dance of a Pakistani woman. look)
The actress, dressed in a see-through beaded saree, danced to the tune in her van. She mostly sticks to the original steps of the trend, while adding a bit of her own flair in the brief dance. Madhuri’s dance was received with mixed reception as some fans loved it and said it “killed her” and called it “superb”. However, one fan shared, “Why are you not copying others, you are the Madhuri please don’t.”
Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja, remixed by DJ Usman Bhatti, was first noticed by netizens when Ayesha performed it for the first time at a wedding on November 11. The young woman from Lahore, Pakistan quickly became an overnight sensation. Since then, it has also become popular for other dances. Several social media influencers recreated the viral song online, all in hopes of going viral themselves.
Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja was photographed on Vyjayanthimala and Pradeep Kumar. The music for the hit hit was composed by Hemant Kumar.
Madhuri is currently appearing as a judge in the latest season of dance reality show, Jhalak Dhikla Jaa. Her latest film, Maja Ma, directed by Anand Tiwari and starring Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik and Barkha Singh, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 6.
Trending topics to follow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/madhuri-dixit-recreates-pakistani-girl-s-viral-dance-watch-101670078554712.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Madhuri Dixit recreates the viral dance of Pakistani girls. Watch | Bollywood
- US labor market shrugs off recession fears; keeps the Fed on a tightening path
- Iga Swiatek’s coach praises No. 1 for performances that ‘can only be dreamed of’ after Grand Slam wins
- Jonathan the Tortoise, the world’s oldest land animal, celebrates his 190th birthday
- Coronavirus Morning News Brief December 3: WHO says it’s not there yet when pandemic ends, doctors didn’t expect Boris Johnson to live
- Best Christmas Movies To Stream This Year (FlipSide) | Upside Down Entertainment
- Saritha Jayasurya presents exclusive designer clothes at an exhibition in Kottayam | Way of life
- China’s Mass COVID-Zero Protests Reveal the Limits of Xi Jinping’s Control and What Happens When the People Rise
- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits the Indonesian island of Java
- Shippers Spice Up Hollywood Derby on Del Mar Closing Weekend
- National Day of the United Arab Emirates: Indonesian monuments light up in the colors of the Emirates – News
- Pel: The football world wishes the Brazilian star well as he remains hospitalized