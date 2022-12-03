Updates on death of Brad William Henke Former NFL player and Orange is the New Black star dies aged 56





BRAD William Henke has died suddenly at the age of 56, his family confirmed on Thursday. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on November 28, according to Deadline. The actor’s former colleagues and fans are in shock, with OITNB casting director Jen Euston Tweeter: “It’s a shock. Rest well, Brad.” She went on to say, “Thank you for all the work you have done on OITNB. You will not be forgotten.” The former NFL player’s family told the outlet that the star died in his sleep. Brad’s cause of death has not yet been released. Read our Brad William Henke blog for more news and updates… Tragic death at 56 Orange Is the New Black star Brad William Henkeded died unexpectedly earlier this week at the age of 56. Deadlinereported that Brad died Nov. 28 just days after the Thanksgiving holiday. His family told the outlet that he died in his sleep. So far, no cause of death has been given.

The health scare of recent years In May 2021, Brad uploaded avideofrom a hospital bed, revealing a heartbreaking medical condition. Hey everybody. How are you? I just survived a 90% blockage of my artery, the actor said. I could have had a heart attack anytime, but I fixed it. The star then urged fans to take care of yourself.

Inactive on social media before death Brad William Henke had not been active on social media in the months leading up to his death. In fact, hisfinal Instagram postcame on August 13 and showed him doing jiujitsu in my garage. Characters Brad William Henke Portrayed Brad William Henkes’ acting career began in 1994 when he appeared in several commercials. Throughout his acting career, some of the characters he played are best remembered. He played Desi Piscatella in the hit Netflix series Orange is the New Black. He also played Tom Cullen on The Stand and Big John on Manhunt.

Fans pay tribute on latest social media post A plethora of fans left comments on the OITNB cast’s latest Instagram post from August 13, 2022. A user wrote Rest in peace and fly high Another wrote Nooo says its not true 🙁 RIP Brad

OITNB casting director mourns actor Casting director Jen Euston paid tribute to Brad William Henke on Twitter, sharing her shock at the tragic news. “Thank you for all the hard work you have brought to OITNB,” the Emmy-winning casting director wrote. “You will not be forgotten.”

Brad William Henkes’ career in the NFL Henke was drafted by the New York Giants in the 1989 NFL Draft, but failed to make the team, getting cut during training camp. He was picked up by the Denver Broncos and played defensive end. The team played Super Bowl XXIV against the San Francisco 49ers. Henke suffered repeated injuries which required several ankle surgeries, which led to his retirement from professional football in 1994.

Fans remember Brad William Henke Fans took to Twitter to show their love for the late Brad William Henke. Terribly sad to lose Brad William Henke, a great character actor. Few actors I can think of who could make his subplot fly in Me and You and Everyone We Know. — machine gun kelly reichardt (@LingoUnbound) December 2, 2022

Fortune of Brad William Henkes Brad’s net worth is estimated to be around $3-5 million, according to various outlets, includingnetworth idol. The 56-year-old was a former athlete turned actor, best known for his role as correctional officer Desi Piscatella in Orange Is the New Black. In 2016, he won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for his role in the Netflix original hit. Brad William Henke loves life after divorce Brad later married his wife, Sonja, with whom he shares a stepson, Aaden, and a stepdaughter Leasa. He also has a grandson named Amirah. Katelin is currently in a relationship with her longtime partner and photographer, Darrell Snedeger, according to her social media accounts. The former NFL player passed away suddenly on Monday, November 29. His family saidDeadlinethat he died in his sleep, however, his exact cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Did Brad William Henke have children with his ex-wife? Brad William Henke and Katelin Chesnatied The Knotting According to a 2006 report byPEOPLEthe couple had no biological children together but were in the process of expanding their family. “We have a dog named Puggles and that has made us a family,” Brad said at the time. “Then we decided to have a home! And now we’re adopting a 14-year-old into foster care.” There is no confirmation as to whether or not the couple was successful with the adoption. Brad and Katelin divorced in 2008.

Who is the late Brad William Henke’s ex-wife, Katelin Chesna? Katelin Chesna was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 30, 1977. The 45-year-old is an actress and comedian who began studying acting in New York after graduating from the University of Illinois as a medical student. According to herEMDb, she appeared in a number of plays at The Acting Studio, as well as a handful of NYU graduate films. She had a guest role on the Showtime series, Going to California. She currently lives in Los Angeles, California where she is trying to pursue her acting career while working as a fitness instructor. She is a certified spinning and yoga teacher.

Brad once married an ex-costar The actor married actress Katelin Chesna in 2001 before finally divorcing in 2008. The two had worked together on his brief Showtime series Going to California.

Brad had the best year of his life On his birthday in 2021, the actor tweeted a sweet selfie along with a thoughtful message. 55 makes me feel good!!! Brad William Henketweeted. I just finished the BEST year of my life, it was a year dedicated to family, and it was AMAZING! I also finished filming The Stand and I just filmed The Ray it took 55 years, but I’m finally happy with my daily life The actor concluded: this is HUGE for me.

He regretted not having acted sooner Brad William HenketoldCitizen of Tucsonin 1998 that he regretted not having started his acting career sooner. I kinda regret not starting playing sooner,” Henke told the outlet. But I think my life experiences before finding my calling really helped me. I am building my career by myself, on my own merits, not for what I have done on the football field. The director speaks Brads manager Matt DelPiano shared a statement withTMZon the unexpected tragedy. Brad was an incredibly kind man with cheerful energy, DelPiano said. “A very talented actor, he loved being part of this community and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.

Twitter mourns the actor Tributes to the late star began pouring in on Twitter shortly after news of her death was announced. On Twitter, a user wrote: what a talented actor! Thoughts and prayers to his family. Branch Out Productions tweeted: We have no words. Brad was a brilliant performer and a very nice man.

Brad’s big break came with Dexter The actors big break came when he was cast as Tony Tucci on Dexter. Tony was a murder suspect and nearly became a victim. The character appeared in four episodes of the hit Showtime series. He was then cast as Bram in Lost, appearing in over six episodes from 2009 to 2010. Brad then played Coover Bennett on Justified and made guest appearances on The Chicago Code in 2011.

Bonus time After his health crisis last May, Brad William Henket took to Instagram to share hisAcknowledgementfor his health. I am so happy to be alive!!! the actor shared. The rest of my time on this planet is a bonus! So, I will eliminate some people and get closer to others. I only want positive dream chasers in my life who actually care about me from now on, won’t waste a second on anything that isn’t geared towards love happiness and reaching my potential as a being. human and serves my passion to be the best actor possible. I LOVE my family and friends and I am so lucky to be able to see you again.

Brad leaves behind his family The actor was married and had stepchildren. He leaves behind his wife Sonja as well as a son-in-law called Aaden and a daughter-in-law named Leasa. Brad also had a grandchild named Amirah. He is survived by his mother Tammy and his sister Annette. He was predeceased by his father Bill.

The NFL star became an actor The Colorado native played college football at the University of Arizona before rising to fame as an actor. He was drafted by the New York Giants in 1989 and later played on the Denver Broncos defensive line, appearing in Super Bowl XXIV. He retired in 1994 after an ankle injury and moved to Los Angeles to pursue his career on the big screen.

The OITNB actress shares a photo Orange is the New Black Actress Tamara Torres shared a photo of a cast of the show on Twitter with a caption reminiscent of Brad. “Brad William Henke, what a loss,” the actress wrote. “He was a good guy. “Rest in peace brother OITNB.”

Lori Petty remembers her “adorable brother” Actress Lori Petty took to Twitter to remember Brad. “My lovely bro…man i love you so much xx,” the actress wrote in a post. When actor Joel Marsh Garland replied to the Tweet with a broken heart emoji, Lori replied, “Dude. What’s going on?!” Load more entries

