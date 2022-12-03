Lost, Orange is the new black actor Brad William Henke dies at 56





Brad William Henke, who many audiences will recognize for his starring roles in Orange Is The New Black and Lost, has died aged 56.



By Variety, the NFL player turned actor died on November 29 at the age of 56. As of this writing, authorities have yet to release the cause of death. Henke is widely recognized for his long television career, starring in the beloved series Lost as Bram and prison guard Desi Piscatella in the acclaimed Netflix show Orange is the new black. Many fans may also recognize him for the limited series adaptation of The gallery, in which he played Tom Cullen. As far as films go, Henke has appeared in a wide variety of projects spanning multiple genres. He played Uncle John in M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller Divide and appeared in Netflix Bright as Dorghu, the leader of the infamous Fogteeth gang. Henke also featured in Peewee’s Big Holiday, Fury, Pacific Rim, Arkansas and injuries. His last project was the 2022 film block party. Beyond his screen career, Henke was also a successful football player. As captain of the University of Arizona team, he was drafted to play for the New York Giants in 1989 before joining the Denver Broncos and appearing in Super Bowl XXIV in 1990. He eventually decided to end his time in the field due to serious ankle injuries he suffered. After six surgeries, he chose to retire and continue playing. Henke is survived by his wife Sonya and his two stepchildren Aaden and Leasa. Source: Variety

