Entertainment
Billy Porter receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
By Shell Richardson, Special at AFRO
Billy Porter, the larger-than-life singer, activist, Tony, Grammy and EMMY award-winning actor has received the ultimate Hollywood dedication: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!
Porter, best known for his role as the over-the-top emcee on the hit TV show Pose, was in attendance for the star-studded unveiling Thursday in Hollywood, Calif. The ceremony was broadcast live so fans could take part in the monumental tribute.
Guest speakers included Porters sister Mary Martha Ford and her manager Bill Butler. A star-studded supporting cast was in the audience, including singer Ledisi and actress Tracie Thoms.
We are thrilled to honor award-winning actor Billy Porter with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His performances leave everyone asking for more! said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. Billy is known for his amazing attire, and I can’t wait to see what he wears on his special day, she added.
Porter donned an all-white ensemble with platform high heels, puff sleeves and a mix of jewels. Her hair was braided in a low bun; He looked fabulous as only he could!
Born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Porter is a graduate of UCLA’s Professional Screenwriting Program and an adjunct professor at his alma mater, Carnegie Mellon Universitys School of Drama.
His portrayal of Pray Tell on FXs Pose earned him the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, as well as Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and Television Critics Association nominees.
He recently earned a third Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for this role. He also received the Dorian Award for Television Performance of the Year from GALECA: The LGBTQ Entertainment Critics Society, as well as a nomination for a Black Reel Award for Outstanding Actor.
The porters’ sister spoke such beautiful words to him from their mother and herself.
You are special. What is happening to you is like witnessing a miracle. Little black kids in Pittsburgh rarely have access to such greatness. The small black and gay children of Pittsburgh and elsewhere are so far from all the influences they have seen so far. You affirm them. You are to them what you needed someone to be to you, Ford said as he read a statement.
Billy, you deserve everything that’s happening to you. All!
December 1 is now declared Billy Porter Day in Hollywood. December 1 is also World AIDS Day; Porter revealed in 2021 that he was HIV-positive.
After friends and family shared positive words about Billy and what he means to them, it was time for the winner to speak.
What a very special moment. I just want to start by saying thank you. I have a lot of people here who have been in my corner, Porter said. I am so blessed and grateful to be here.
I have heard many things in my life. You’re too black, too gay, too loud, too extra. Homosexuality is an abomination, you will never be blessed, we know that is a lie.
After delivering a very touching speech, Porter was led to the sidewalk where his star was unveiled.
The Porters star is located at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard near the Pantages Theater.
It’s 2741star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. To watch the full ceremony, visit:https://walkoffame.com/billy-porter/
