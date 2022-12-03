Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: I Never Cheated On You With Chris Paul, You Psycho





It can be hard to keep track of all the crazy things that have come out of Kanye West’s mouth lately. West’s praise of real and literal Nazis and his claims that Adolf Hitler was one of the most important inventors of the 20th century have deservedly received the most attention. But that’s not the only evidence of a badly broken brain that West has provided in the past 24 hours. Before he was suspended from Twitter for, you know, being a Nazi, West tweeted a savage accusation against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for Balenciaga) West claimed he caught Kim cheating on him with NBA legend Chris Paul. Now Kanye has falsely accused Kim of cheating on him in the past. You may remember the wild rant in which he alleged that Kim slept with Meek Mill behind her back. Kanye has become a frightening presence in Kim’s life. (Photo via Getty) And all of these claims turned out to be false. So it’s no surprise that once again, Ye made up BS because he needed attention/sympathy/whatever gets him going these days. “That’s not true, and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye – attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of wild antics where he said all the hateful and offensive things he can. dream”, a source close to the situation tells Page Six. Kanye West gave another bizarre interview this week. (Photo via Instagram) “He has a habit of falsely accusing him of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others,” the insider adds, accusing West of “deflecti[ing] his own horrible behavior” with attempts at “abuse and bitch-shaming”. Kim apparently has no intention of publicly responding to the allegations, as she is afraid of provoking her obviously unstable ex. “She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of her children,” the source explains. Kim looks shaken. And with the year she had, we don’t blame her. (Photo via Instagram) Kim settled her divorce from Kanye earlier this week, and we’d say the development pushed him over the edge, but clearly West has been completely out of his gourd for several years now. No one knows why the rapper chose to make this most recent allegation. Paul plays for the same team as Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, so maybe a paranoid fantasy has been building in Ye’s mind for several years now. Either way, it’s a false claim to make, especially since Paul has been married since 2011, and he and his wife Jada Crawley have two children together. Paul is a practicing vegan who enjoys bowling in his spare time, so being dragged into a tabloid scandal by a delusional weirdo is probably a nightmare come true for the guy. Kanye certainly owes him an apology – but then again, Kanye pretty much owes the whole world an apology at this point, so Chris probably shouldn’t hold his breath.

