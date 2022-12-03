Actor Lucifer of Constantine had to fight for a unique appearance

Now considered a fan-favorite portrayal of the character, Peter Stormare had to fight over his conception of Lucifer in Constantine. Stormare brought the ruler of Hell to life in the film’s final act, visiting Keanu Reeves’ dying titular character and preventing the apocalypse in order to prevent his son Mammon from taking over Earth. Although Reeves’ take on the DC Comics wizard was met with some division at the time of its release, Stormare’s Lucifer was well received by audiences, but that might not have been the case had it been released. he had taken a different direction.
While speaking exclusively with Screen Rant about his romantic comedy Food and Romance, Peter Stormare reflected on his time as Lucifer in Keanu Reeves' Constantine film. See what Stormare had to say below:
But, you know, I hope it gets done, and I hope I’m God right now, I look exactly the same, but with a black suit. i am very proud of [my Lucifer]. I’m very proud of it. I’m glad Jack Nicholson, I think, declined, because he didn’t get X million and I entered instead. But really, I had to fight for this outfit, like a Chekhov outfit, like a theater outfit. Because at first they dressed me shirtless with leather pants and tattoos, and lots of bondage jewelry and stuff. I said, “No one will listen to what I have to say. Just put me in a Chekhov, like an off-white linen suit, and tar on my feet. I’m going to have a weird hairstyle or something. , shave my eyebrows, so people will listen to me. But if I have all these emotional tattoos on my chest, no one will hear what I say. So, it took a while, but I won, and I’m glad I was voted Lucifer #1 [by many]. I don’t know if I should be proud or ashamed of myself, but that’s fine. [Chuckles] It’s really nice, it’s really nice to have this support among the fans, I really appreciate that.
Why Stormare’s Lucifer Remains Iconic
Although Satan himself has been personified with everyone from Al Pacino to Elizabeth Hurley on screen, the DC version of Lucifer Morningstar has fewer actors associated with the character since his Neil Gaiman debut. The sand man in 1989. Lucifer of Stormare in Constantine was DC’s first live-action Lucifer movie and set the bar pretty high for his successors in the role, effectively capturing the inherently sinister nature of the ruler of Hell while bringing a quirky charm to the character. The white suit proves to be one of the character’s most unique touches, going against dark and brooding portrayals such as Tim Curry’s memorably portrayed on screen to tap into the complex nature of being. .
In the 17 years since the character made his live-action debut, the only people to step into Lucifer’s shoes have been Tom Ellis for the eponymous Netflix show and Gwendoline Christie for the Netflix adaptation of The sand man. While both well received in their own rights, they proved starkly different to Stormare’s in Constantine, which some comic book fans probably consider better when it comes to Christie’s, considering it more faithful to the source material, while Ellis doubled down on the charm of a being without real inhibitions. With Netflix Lucifer now coming to an end, Christie currently remains the only actor wearing the mantle of Lucifer, though that may change in the near future.
Will Lucifer return for Constantine 2?
Following confirmation that Reeves would reunite with original director Francis Lawrence for Constantine 2, the question on many fans’ minds has become whether Stormare’s Lucifer will also return for the sequel. Considering his take on the character is one of the long-praised elements for the film, it seems hard to believe he would remain absent from the sequel, especially given Stormare and Reeves’ close relationship as well as their characters. . . While Audiences Wait For Updates On The Sequels, They Can Rewatch The Original Constantine streaming on HBO Max now.
