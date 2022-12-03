Jason David Frank’s widow details actor Tommy’s last night and debunks tabloid reports





The news that Power Rangers legend Jason David Frank’s death last month has hit fans of the franchise hard. However, the tabloids have since published countless catchy headlines in an attempt to piece together what happened the night the 49-year-old took his own life. Now the late actor’s wife, Tammie Frank, has set the record straight in an interview with PEOPLE(Going through SFFGazette.com). She explains that a number of incorrect assumptions about their relationship have been made in the press, and while it is true that Jason died by suicide, it was reported unconfirmed after his death. “It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief that the media has turned my family’s tragedy into a grand tale,” she begins. “Since Jason’s death, I’ve been harassed online and can’t stand to see my husband’s good name slandered.” “I loved my husband and we were trying to work through our issues. His death shocks me as much as anyone else. The truth is, I had no idea Jason was thinking of ending things. Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night.” Tammie explains that they had gone away for a fun weekend to reconcile after getting back together six weeks prior after a brief separation. They chose to stay in different rooms because of Jason’s snoring, and any noise people claim they heard was “We enjoy the weekend and have fun – without arguing or fighting.” “We danced and stayed at the event until the bar closed. When we got back to the hotel, Jason and I were having a heartfelt and moving conversation in his room,” she remembers. “To help Jason relax and get sober again before bed, I went downstairs to get us some snacks in the lobby. I couldn’t have been gone for more than 10 minutes.” “I went back upstairs and started knocking on the door with no response. I knocked repeatedly and kept calling his name to open the door. I don’t know if the hotel staff or a customer called the police, but after being taken downstairs by the police, they were able to open the door and found that Jason had committed suicide.” She concluded by confirming that the loss of her daughter, Shayla, contributed to their marital issues and Jason’s own mental health issues, so it’s a sad situation. The actor, best known for playing the Green/White Ranger, Tommy Oliver, in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers show, was a hit on the convention circuit and has returned to reprise that role on several occasions, although he was initially only considered for a relatively small role in the franchise. His impact was so great. Our thoughts are once again with his family at this time. If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please contact 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text Crisis Text Line “STRENGTH” to 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://comicbookmovie.com/sci-fi/power_rangers/power-rangers-widow-of-jason-david-frank-details-tommy-actors-final-night-and-debunks-tabloid-reports-a198145 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos