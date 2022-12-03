Warwick Davis was inspired by Mark Hamill and the Last Jedi – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Willow.]

It’s 34 years since Warwick Davis last played Nelwyn wizard Willow Ufgood, but now he’s back to lead a new generation of heroes on another world-saving adventure in the Disney+ series. willow. Davis first joined the Lucasfilm family as Wicket, the brave young Ewok in Star Wars: Return of the Jediand his star wars her collaborators would ultimately inspire her final performance as the older Willow.

Specifically, Davis referenced Mark Hamill’s portrayal of Luke Skywalker in Rian Johnson. Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“The one thing I took particular note of was Mark Hamill going back to Luke Skywalker [in Star Wars: The Last Jedi] and how he approached the approach for it,” says Davis The Hollywood Reporter. “I thought he was really interesting, and it certainly wasn’t the expected approach. He came into it from quite a different angle, and so did I. I noticed that Mark wasn’t trying to play the younger character. He just leaned into his more mature years, and that’s really what I did as Willow.

In a recent conversation with THRDavis also discusses her family’s roles on the show, before recalling an improv moment from the 1988 film involving Val Kilmer’s beloved thug, Madmartigan.

Congratulations on the return of our greatest wizard.

Thanks a lot.

Warwick Davis in Lucasfilm’s WILLOW exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Lucasfilm Ltd.

Did Jonathan Kasdan begin to gauge your interest in this revival during your time on Solo: A Star Wars Story?

He did indeed. We were on the set of Solo, and I looked a lot like an older version of Willow, with my long Weazel hair. And he started talking about how much he loved willow and the fact that he had been inspired by the film as a young writer. But what really kicked him into high gear was when Ron Howard became a director. Solo. He and Jon then discussed willow, and Jon again said how big a fan he was of the film. So Ron and Jon hit it off immediately, and they started talking about the future of willow. “What could it be? Another movie? A TV series? Where could it go?

And then John started writing and coming up with ideas. Once in a while he would call me and say, “Hey Warwick, I had this brilliant idea. What do you think?” That’s how the project grew, really. For me, it was always something that was on the horizon, but until you started your first day on set I learned that as an actor you should never take these things for granted that they are going to happen.The development of television and film projects is notoriously very slow and very unreliable, but it came to fruition and worked.

There have been discussions over the years, of course, but has it ever gained popularity before that?

I don’t think there were necessarily discussions at higher levels. It was really the fans who started screaming a lot louder. They’re always the ones asking me, “When are we going to see a sequel to willowSo it generated a buzz on the internet about this stuff, but I never really heard of any high-level discussions. I talked to George Lucas and Ron Howard about it. I said, “There is a huge fan following for willow. Do you think we could ever do a sequel? But these things have to be carefully considered because willow was not a huge success, indoors. It didn’t make a huge amount of money, and to make a sequel of a property you usually have to have box office success to back it up. So willow certainly didn’t have that, but it had the fan base and the love, which isn’t always enough to make a sequel.

(L-R): Dove (Ellie Bamber), Kit (Ruby Cruz), Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel), Graydon (Tony Revolori) and Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) in Lucasfilm’s WILLOW exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Lucasfilm Ltd.

After watching your mate star wars The collaborators revisit their legacy characters after several decades, did you learn anything from their examples that helped shape your return as Willow?

The one thing I noted in particular was that Mark Hamill came back to Luke Skywalker and how he approached the approach for that. I thought he was really interesting, and it certainly wasn’t the expected approach. He came to it from quite a different angle, and so did I. I noticed that Mark wasn’t trying to play the younger character. He just leaned into his more mature years, and that’s really what I did as Willow. I’m 52 now. The first time I played the character, I was only 17 years old. So I thought to myself, “Well, let’s not deny the fact that you are 52 years old. Let’s use that to make this character more interesting, more grounded, and more complete too. .” In this series, the world we find Willow in is different from the one we last saw her in. He is quite troubled. He’s had a lot of dark experiences in his own life, so he has to come to terms with all of that. And as an actor, I have to add all that knowledge to the character’s situation and use it to reflect it in my performance.

Did it take a minute to feel like Willow again?

It was like an old sweater or a comfortable pair of slippers. As soon as I put the wig and blue tunic back on, I looked in the mirror and said, “Well, Willow’s back.” So it was relatively easy to get back into those shoes. It’s been 34 years, but it feels like yesterday.

Harrison Davis, Samantha Davis, Warwick Davis and Annabelle Davis attend the ‘Willow’ premiere. Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Bringing your own family into the world after all these years, how would you describe that experience?

It was a real pleasure to have Annabelle [Davis] and Harrison [Davis] involved, as well as my wife [Samantha Davis], who is again a villager from Nelwyn. She played a villager in the film, so things came full circle. But my daughter Annabelle is an established actress in her own right, and her role as Mims has been a real treat for me. It’s really fantastic. And Harrison, my son, he’s sort of the unsung hero of the show in the sense that he was my stuntman. He’s someone you shouldn’t really see or even know. So he is not able to accept praise like Annabelle, but nevertheless, he did a very important job for me.

What is your most memorable memory of the making of the film?

A vivid memory would be how difficult it was sometimes to work in snow and ice. There were very difficult conditions in New Zealand. But what stood out to me the most were the other people I worked with, namely Ron Howard and Val Kilmer. Without them, I certainly wouldn’t have been able to achieve what I achieved on film. I was very young, very naive, very inexperienced, but between them they allowed me to mature as a performer and also to bear the physical endurance to make a film like that. They helped me take on the responsibility of being the main character in such a huge project. And Val’s humour, energy and guidance as a performer have been invaluable to me.

I’ve always loved that moment when Willow falls in the snow and Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) picks him up and puts him on his shoulders. Was it scripted?

I don’t think it was. I actually fell, and Val, being the actor that he is, used it to do a bit of improv there. It felt like Madmartigan would actually do that, but yeah, it was amazing, wasn’t it?

In episode two, there’s a flashback between Willow and Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) that’s just heartbreaking. They disagree on how to raise Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber). Do you think he will ever get over it?

I do not think so. She tells him: “You are not a great wizard and you never will be.” I mean, those words really touched his heart, literally. For him, it was like being punched. These words are like a parent talking to their child, trying to encourage them to do something. Sometimes you have to deliver reality to spur someone on, and for Willow, her word that makes her realize that maybe she shouldn’t continue to live off of her past successes with Bavmorda. At the end of the movie, he tricked her into thinking he was doing real magic when it was just a sleight of hand. So [Sorsha’s words] inspire him now to push forward and succeed. They inspire him to really hone his skills as a true wizard and save the world.

So we met Willow’s daughter, Mims (Annabelle Davis), but where is her son, Ranon, at this point?

Well, we don’t really know where Ranon is at this point where the series picks up. He’s out there somewhere, but we don’t know where he is. Some things have happened to Willow that only I know of at this point. It’s stuff Jon gave me so that I have a basis for knowing where Willow is when we find him at the start of the series. So there are still stories to tell.

***

willow is now streaming on Disney+. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.