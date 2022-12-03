Interview with actor Victor Dorobantu.

WednesdayNetflix’s teen comedy-drama about the macabre daughter of the Addams Family, has captured the hearts of many, breaking the streaming platform record for most hours viewed in a single week. Most of the praise for the series went to Jenna Ortegas’ fantastic performance in the lead role, but there’s a lot of love for her too. endearing sidekick: Thing, the autonomous severed hand whose origin story calls Wednesday one of the great mysteries of the Addams Family. The thing is not new in the world of the Addams family, but Wednesdays version of Thing, played by Romanian magician Victor Dorobantu, gives such emotional performance that it is become a fan favorite. After footage of the behind the scenes process of Dorobantus went viral on Twitterfans became obsessed with how well the cinematic feat was pulled off.

Slate sat down with Dorobantu to ask him about the process of creating Thing. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Nadira Goffe: Walk me through the logistics of filming and performing Thing.

Viktor Dorobantu: We were trying to find ways to communicate, to find the pictures that we could use, to find the alphabet, like American Sign Language, that we could use. We were trying to find signs that divers use, also Marine Corps and stuff like that. So we tried to mix it all up for 50%. The rest of the 50% was improvisation. I was trying to react to [Jenna Ortegas] lines and expressions, and I was trying to disconnect from my body.

Backstage: Everyone knows the blue suit I wore was for the VFX guys. But also, we had scenes where we didn’t need it, but we still used it for me, because it also helped me, it helped me to disconnect from my body.

Also, a lot of that was Tristan Versluis’ work for the prosthetics team. They were trying to make Thing look exactly the same every day. And all the prosthetic scars and the stump that we attached to my wrist, it was all one big process.









What other inspirations did you use for the Things movements?

I didn’t have too many inspirations because you don’t see the disembodied hands [in real life]With a bit of luck. I was trying to get as much on the internet as possible about Christopher Hart [who was also a magician]and his performance as Thing, because I was a huge fan of his magic and didn’t know he was the one playing Thing at the time [in The Addams Family live-action films]. And the rest was just trying to imagine my hand as a whole body, not like a spider or something like other people think.

Some people say it’s a pet. If you remember this scene in the series when Thing is go out [Wednesdays love interest] Tyler for saying that? I did it naturally, because it’s not a pet. He was seen as a human body. I was trying to see the wrist as her face and her eye line. I tried to turn his head. I was trying to ground it, and see the thumb as one leg and the little finger as another leg, and the rest was just expressions, you know?









How did you audition for this? How did you receive this call? You know, it’s a very unusual role to land.

Someone called me and told me that the team was looking for magicians in Romania. I used to do magic until now, and other jobs too, magic was kind of a weekend job for me. I was doing gigs and corporate events, I was doing close-up magic, not stage magic.

They contacted me after seeing me on a TV show in Romania, something like [Americas] To have talent. They called me, I was like Okay I turned off the phone the first time I couldn’t believe it. I thought it was a joke, or a prank, or a scam. They called me again and again until they convinced me to come. And when I went there, I didn’t think I would get that role because other magicians that I’m a big fan of were there. So, I had no expectations, but here I am.

Tell me about your magic and how your experience with magic influenced the way you describe Thing.

I tried to explain the misconception that a magician would play this role, by making it easy, but a magician is very mechanical with his hands. We don’t gracefully move our fingers and everything. We’re used to making moves over and over again with cards, and stuff like that with dexterity, but that’s not the useful part for Thing. This repetitive part is easy for a magician, but sending emotions to his fingers and being emotional for every movement I made with my hand is more complex than being a magician.

For me, it helped me a lot to be a guitarist. [Ive been] played guitar since I was little, my father was a guitar teacher. Also, I was passionate about puppetry when I was in my teens, I worked in a children’s theater.

Looks like they’ve found the perfect person for the job! What are some of your favorite Thing scenes? [Spoilers for Wednesday, Season 1 Episode 7, follow.]

My favorite scene is where Thing is with Wednesday and Fester, I’m not spoiling everything, but you know what I’m talking about. It’s my favorite scene because Thing really tried to give everything a hand can give. Waking up after a near death experience makes it very difficult to act [that out] without a whole body, you know? It’s my favorite because all my friends tell me they cried at this scene.

Also the scene where Thing was ignoring Wednesday, just passing by a fashion magazine. This one I like because I think that attitude was invaluable.

On Things’ big near-death scene: How do you prepare to do that scene when you’re separated from the rest of your body?

I didn’t have too much time to practice or rehearse. I tried to find a position where my hand was on the table with Fester and on Wednesday I had to make room for them as well. This scene was very difficult also because I was trying to make it look like Thing was in pain, and I was trying to shake my hand really hard, and I remember the whole table was moving, it was even moving the camera. This scene was just improvisation on the spot. I hope I’m not mistaken, but I think [Jenna Ortega] came up with the idea of ​​giving the little promise, so it was all just improvisation.

What are the most uncomfortable positions you had to stay in during filming?

Each one of them was very difficult to do, but I think the first moment you see Thing in the show, in the first episode on the bed [in Wednesdays dorm room]. They just made a hole under the bed for my body and my hand went through the mattress and my head was turned towards the small monitor below. It was very hard to breathe and keep going and my hand was going numb.

How long did you have to do this?

I do not know. It was like 20 or 30 minutes, but that’s too much for one hand.

During filming, did you have any hand or body cramps? Was it physically taxing?

The body was screaming a lot. The positions I had to go through were pretty uncomfortable, doing it every day. Of course, I had times when I felt pain, or when I had to go in cold water or in cold weather, because Romania during the winter is crazy. But at that time, I was just trying to remember where I am and what I’m doing, and then I’d forget everything. Like, I would do it again and again, I don’t care.