Malayalam actor Kochu Preman dies aged 68





Beginning his acting career in the theater, he stood out in films in the 90s, for his unique voice and his dialogues.

Kochu Preman, an actor who rose to prominence with his distinctive voice in Malayalam cinema, died of a respiratory illness on the afternoon of Saturday December 3. He was 68 years old and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He had worked in more than 130 films in 25 years. Officially KS Premkumar, Kochu Preman started his acting days in theater before making his debut in movies. He mostly played comedic roles but occasionally did serious characters. Although he made his film debut in 1979 with Ezhunirangalit’s through Dilliwala Rajakumaran which came out 17 years later, that Kochu Preman got noticed. The velichapad (oracle) in Thilakkamthe drunk official Pattabhishekamthe man from the tea room Varathanthe funny uncle in In ghost house hostel are some of the comedy scores he remembers. He also played serious characters like the doctor in Leela and the king’s blind adviser in Guru. Kochu Premans’ style of dialogue was what made him unique among his fellow comedians. Actors like Aju Varghese and Manoj K Jayan offered their condolences on the death of the lead actor. “A good actor, but above all a good human being,” said Manoj K Jayan. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his condolences on Kochu Preman’s death, calling him an actor who performed both comedy and character roles effortlessly. He had played characters who had received national recognition, CM Pinarayi noted. Opposition leader VD Satheesan also offered his condolences for the disappearance of the actors. His smile, those peculiar facial expressions and his body language hold a special place in the hearts of the Malayali public. Kochu Preman had the ability to make even minor characters stand out with his acting. It is painful to know that we will not see that smile and that innocence again, Satheesan said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/malayalam-actor-kochu-preman-dies-68-170575

