Actor Paresh Rawal booked by Kolkata police to cook fish for Bengalis : The Tribune India





PTI Calcutta, December 3 Kolkata Police have booked actor Paresh Rawal under different sections of CPI on a complaint filed by CPI(M) Secretary of State Md Salim who alleged he had uttered ‘hate speech against the Bengali community during a BJP campaign rally in Gujarat. . A case was filed against Rawal under IPC Sections 153 (provocation with intent to riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (spreading denial of rights to linguistic or racial groups) , 504 (Intentional insult with intent to cause breach of the peace) and 505 (Statements of intent to cause public mischief), police said in a communication to Salim. Salim, in his complaint to Taltala Police Station on Thursday, said he came across a video on various social media platforms showing the actor delivering a speech that could promote feelings of hatred against Bengalis. Sharing a copy of the communication from the head of the Taltala police station, Salim said he was “looking forward” to follow-up action from Mamata Banerjee’s government. The police officer said in the communication that an investigation into the matter is ongoing. Seeking to sue the actor, Salim claimed that Rawal made an unsavory reference to Bengalis linking gas cylinders to Bangladeshis, Rohingyas, Bengalis and fish. Rawal apologized on Friday following a huge social media backlash over his comments. “Of course fish is not the issue as Gujaratis cook and eat fish. But let me clarify that by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi N Rohingya. But if I hurt your feelings and your feelings, I apologize,” the 67-year-old said. -old actor and former BJP MP wrote on Twitter. Rawal had addressed gas cylinder prices, a moving poll question, at a BJP rally in Valsad district on Tuesday. “Gas cylinders are expensive, but the price will come down. People will also find jobs. But what if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? … What will you do with the gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?” Rawal had said. The first phase of Gujarat assembly elections was held on Thursday and the second phase will be held on December 5. #BJP #Gujarat #West Bengal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/actor-paresh-rawal-booked-by-kolkata-police-for-cook-fish-for-bengalis-remark-457408 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos