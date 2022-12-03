The reason Brendan Fraser was ‘blacklisted’ from Hollywood for years





Actor Brendan Fraser turns 54 today, and many link him to several Hollywood classics from the late 90s and early 2000s. Some of his most notable appearances are in The Mummy and George of the Jungle – both of which topped the box office. However, despite the film’s odd appearance, the actor has seemingly disappeared from the spotlight. For concerned fans, Fraser admitted he wasn’t out of work by choice, but he wasn’t chosen by the filmmakers. In 2018, Fraser opened up about historic abuse, which he felt had “blacklisted” him from Hollywood. At the time, the actor claimed he was sexually abused in Hollywood, alleging former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk sexually assaulted him — something Berk has always denied. In a 2018 interview with GQ, Fraser claimed he was groped by Berk during an HFPA luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2003. He said it left him feeling “miserable”, “depressed” and “reclusive”. Brendan Fraser appeared in the likes of The Mummy. Credit: UNIVERSAL PICTURES/ Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo He added“His left hand reaches out, grabs my butt, and one of his fingers touches me in the dirt. And he starts to move it. I felt bad. “I felt like a little child. I felt like I had a lump in my throat. I thought I was going to cry… In my head, at least, something had been taken away from me. “Am I still scared? Absolutely. Do I feel the need to say something? Absolutely. Brendan Fraser claimed to have been sexually abused. Credit: AGENZIA SINTESI / Alamy Stock Photo In a statement to GQ following Fraser’s claims, Berk said, “His career has declined through no fault of our own.” The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which presents the Golden Globes, added, “The HFPA strongly opposes sexual harassment and the type of behavior described in this article.” Despite this, Fraser claimed he was kicked out by the HFPA and the Golden Globes Awards, leading him to wonder if he had been blacklisted. However, the actor is making a comeback, with his new film set coming out next year. The whale sees him playing a 600-pound man trying to rekindle a relationship with his teenage daughter years after he abandoned her. Fraser’s comeback film is set to be released in the UK on February 3, 2023.

