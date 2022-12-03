Aeroflot tells passengers to nap as sanctions end





Russian airline Aeroflot has been forced to cut in-flight entertainment on some services.

The airline has suggested passengers read, meditate or take a nap while it works on a “home solution”.

Aeroflot has managed to keep flying despite Western sanctions that are increasingly hampering operations.



Aeroflot has suggested its passengers do a “digital detox” after sanctions forced the Russian airline to cut in-flight entertainment on some of its jets. In a statement released on telegram social media appthe Kremlin-backed airline told customers that in-flight entertainment would be temporarily unavailable on its Airbus 320/321 and Boeing 737, suggesting the effect of Western sanctions was to blame. “The refusal of foreign providers to provide this service will soon no longer be an obstacle to the usual viewing of interesting films and listening to favorite tunes during the flight,” the airline wrote. Aeroflot hasn’t explained why it can’t provide entertainment, and it doesn’t appear to have affected the airline’s larger planes. The post promised passengers that a “national solution” would be found by the new year. The airline offered passengers other suggestions for keeping themselves busy during flights, such as reading a book, cleaning up photos in their phone galleries and even meditating. He added that passengers could use the time to “review the year”, leave a review of their experience on the flight or take a nap. According to his websitethe airline offered new releases such as “House of Gucci” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” on its flights in October. Aeroflot continued to fly despite sanctions affecting its operations after Russia’s war in Ukraine. In August, Reuters reported that the airline, which operates Airbus and Boeing planes, was forced to strip some planes for spares because sanctions meant it could no longer buy parts. After halting flights to several international destinations due to flight path restrictions, Aeroflot resumed flights to Thailand, India and the Maldives in October. Phuket, Thailand saw a surge of Russian holidaymakers in November.

