Hollywood star Sharon Stone gasps and screams oh my god after seeing Shah Rukh Khan next to her





Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is known for his charm and with this he has captivated many. The latest to join us is Hollywood star Sharon Stone, at the Red Sea Film Festival. In one video, Sharon can be seen staring at Shah Rukh in awe after spotting him right next to her. Sharon gasps at first then says, “Oh my God!” as the host introduces Shah Rukh Khan to the crowd. She was seen wearing a pair of black gloves on her hands and a beige dress. She shouted and Shah Rukh looked at her response and leaned over to say hello. They were also seen on camera exchanging “Namaste”. During the ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan was also recognized. He accepted his award and addressed the audience in Arabic. He apologized in the opening for the length of the speech. He joked that I’m overjoyed because it’s the first time I’ve been recognized and taken seriously at a film festival. Shah Rukh and Kajol attended the Red Sea Film Festival because the opening film was their hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In one of the videos, SRK can be seen singing Kajol the song Tujhe Dekha Toh by DDLJ. He also gave Kajol his well-known lineage of Baazigar. After receiving the award, he said, “I am truly honored to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It is wonderful to be here among my Saudi and local fans who have always been to great supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the talent of the region and being part of this exciting filmmaking community. Film is a unifier as it conveys shared human experiences across cultures. You love a film because it stirs your emotions, whether in any language or culture. of. And thank goodness for the subtitles. It brings everything human to the fore and it shows perhaps better than anything another art, how despite the immense diversity of the world we live in, our basic pursuits and emotions are the same. “Cinema celebrates diversity. It doesn’t stop at fully exploring differences. And in doing so, in the most beautiful way, it teaches us not to be afraid of those differences,” he added.

