Entertainment
Maitland Ward reveals what Hollywood can learn from the porn industry
Hollywood could learn a thing or two from the adult film actress Maitland neighborhoodespecially when it comes to sex scenes.
At 45, the former boy meets the world star has built a successful career in the adult entertainment industry, becoming an award-winning adult film actress for Deeperpart of Vixen Media Group.
Having been part of the Hollywood mainstream since the age of 16, Ward has plenty of experience in front of the cameras. But when she decided to pursue a potential career in pornography, it gave her a whole new understanding of intimacy.
“Hollywood knows nothing about doing sex scenes,” Ward said Indy100. “It’s not very organic.”
Reflecting on her own experiences and knowledge of filming intimate scenes in Hollywood, Ward says she attributes this to actors not knowing what to expect from themselves.
“The sex scenes are often very stuffy,” she added.
Having starred in over 20 adult films, Ward knows what’s important when shooting intimate scenes.
“I think what people can learn from adults [films] it’s consent,” she says. “Talking about it ahead of time, knowing what to expect offstage, knowing what your ‘no’s and ‘yes’ are, what you’re doing and what you do not like.”
She says that once actors know what their limits are, they can express themselves more comfortably.
“Porn is much more comfortable and fluid with this,” adds Ward. “It makes the scenes feel more comfortable and warmer in a lot of ways if you talk about it beforehand and know the boundaries and know what to expect from the scene, you can really let go of that space and go for it.”
This liberating and comfortable feeling is part of the reason Ward was drawn to adult films, which she recounts in her new memoir. Rated X.
Although her career surprised some people who still saw her as the innocent and sweet Rachel Mcguire, Ward and her fans know she walks her authentic path on her own terms.
Ward started her career posting cosplay and Playboy-esque photo shoots and slowly moved into more suggestive posts on Patreon.
“It slowly evolved from there, and I was like, I want to try more, and I want to do more and I’m really good at performing and I like that,” Ward said.
By pursuing his passion and living his life as authentically as possible, Ward has developed a loyal fan base and a successful career while controlling his own brand image.
“The adult industry was really successful in changing my brand and my personality and I was able to create something that I’m really proud of,” she says.
But she’s also still proud of her old Disney days and believes her past allows her to serve as a bridge between mainstream Hollywood and the adult entertainment industry. Both as a mentor to better understand sex scenes and as an advocate for adult actors.
She says, “I have a voice that I love to use to bring light to an industry that has been in the dark or stereotyped or seen as ‘other than’ for so long.”
