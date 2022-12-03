Bollywood star Akshay Kumar directs sex education film | New





Bollywood lead actor Akshay Kumar has revealed he is filming a movie based on sex education, which is set to release in spring 2023. The Indian star told an audience at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah: I am making a film about sex education. It is a very important subject. In many places there are none. We have all kinds of subjects that we learn in school, but sex is an education. I wish every school in the world had it because it’s important. No details were shared on the title or the director, but Kumar added: It’s going to take some time to come out. In April or May, I will release this film. It’s one of the best films I’ve done. Kumar is one of India’s most bankable actors, starring in a string of blockbuster commercial hits. But also directed social dramas such as 2017 Toilets: Ek Prem Kathawhich explored sanitation conditions in India, and Pad Man in 2018, based on the true story of a man who made low-cost sanitary napkins for women in rural areas. I like to make these kinds of films, social films, he says. This kind of film is not a big commercial success but surely gives me satisfaction. The Bollywood star was speaking at a sold-out conversation event at the RSIFF in Jeddah and the audience was made up of fans who shouted Akshay as he arrived and rushed to the stage at the end of the event, as moderator and director of international Red Sea programming Kaleem Aftab unsuccessfully appealed for calm. Criticisms However, not all members of the public shared the same hysteria for the star. Five people walked out as Kumar congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Setting up a clip from Toilet, the actor and producer said: This is another thing we have in India, which has changed dramatically now, thanks to my Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is the first Prime Minister who spoke about Swachh Bharat [a country-wide campaign initiated by the Indian government in 2014 to eliminate open defecation]. Kumar has become known in recent years for his growing closeness to Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. A spirited Q&A with mostly defeated fans also included a question from a man who said: I’m from Pakistan, your neighboring country. I have a request. You make fantastic movies like Padman and Toilet, bringing knowledge to people, solving daily routine problems. There is also a problem between India and Pakistan Your recent film The lower end of the bell has certain things against Pakistan. The actor cut off the rest of the question and replied, Sir, it’s just a movie. Don’t be so serious about it. It’s just a movie. There are many things like that. It’s just a movie, sir. The lower end of the bell is a Hindi-language thriller inspired by a series of Indian Airlines hijackings in the 1980s and stars Kumar as an Indian secret agent. However, it was criticized for including what some considered anti-Pakistani rhetoric and was also banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar for historical inaccuracies. RSIFF continues until December 10 and other Indian stars of the lineup include Shah Rukh Khan, who received an honorary award at the festival’s opening ceremony on December 1.

