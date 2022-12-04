Hollywood star Sharon Stone flaunts her ‘basic instinct’ as she fangirls over Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and a number of videos have surfaced online.

However, the one video that instantly grabbed everyone’s attention and went viral features Shah Rukh Khan with Hollywood star Sharon Stone.

The Primary instinct The star was sitting next to Shah Rukh Khan on the stage when she had this realization, it seems, her invaluable reaction won everyone over.



Carolco Pictures

The actress’ fangirling video on Shah Rukh Khan has now made the rounds of the internet and it is cementing the king of Bollywood’s megastardom not just in India but across the globe.

Sharing the video, one user wrote: My favorite part of today’s event, Sharon Stone’s reaction when she realized Shah Rukh Khan was sitting next to her. Can’t blame her, can we? #ShahRukhKhan #RedSeaIFF22.

Check out the viral video below:

My favorite part of today’s event, Sharon Stone’s reaction when she realized Shah Rukh Khan was sitting next to her… We can’t blame her can we ?#ShahRukhKhan#MerRougeIFF22 pic.twitter.com/9avyz9OItc Ann (@Unreal_Ann) December 1, 2022

Images of the same were also spread on the internet in no time and got a lot of interest on social media.

One user tweeted American actress and producer Sharon Stone’s reaction when she realized Shah Rukh Khan was sitting next to her. That’s why he is the biggest movie star in the world, “Global Megastar”.

Check out the photos below:

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, Sharron Stone being a regular SRK fan brings me to tears.

Another tweeted, Sharon Stone reaction is what this man @iamsrk has earned from all over the world #respect.

A third user wrote, The Aura this man has… Can’t blame you Sharon. Sharon Stone ka basic instincts bahar nikal kar agaya seeing king..

A fourth netizen reacted, You’re the biggest star on the planet when Hollywood legends gush with joy sitting next to them.

Check out some of the reactions below:

It’s called fame built by one’s own hard work.

No indian star xyz pan who calls paps to get clicked and fuck shit to sell them as star https://t.co/fT8pnOtZZ3 FERZ PATHAAN (@iampathaan1) December 2, 2022

Sharron Stone being a regular SRK fan makes me cry https://t.co/zEjDoIBEEi Shivani Bazaz (@shivanibazaz) December 3, 2022

Sharon Stone’s reaction is what this man @iamsrk won from around the world#respect https://t.co/rYZTtmT81C Deepak Singh (@tufdeepak) December 2, 2022

Your Movies Can Earn Thousands of Crores, But NO Other Actor Can https://t.co/A7YfeM5Qq1 Bruh (@ManasRKF) December 2, 2022

I will never understand how this man reached this level of stardom. Unreal https://t.co/L1CKF8sEbR malku (@atayyyf) December 2, 2022

Sharon Stone madam showing her basic instincts https://t.co/2MVP9ktahr . (@CoffeexCigars) December 2, 2022

The real Global Star King Khan https://t.co/JMLzY2DpKA G Aditya (@Aditya497) December 2, 2022

The Aura that this man has…

I can’t blame you Sharon. Sharon Stone’s basic instincts came out in front of the king. https://t.co/CBLeaiky8K The Joker (@jokervsbatman7) December 2, 2022

Sharon Stone after realizing Shahrukh Khan was sitting next to her: pic.twitter.com/cE7ZCXhWHn Rachna Desai (@tumblingweed6) December 2, 2022

You’re the biggest star on the planet when Hollywood legends gush with delight to sit next to them. https://t.co/oV4CRMbLlL Hemant. (@MrHemboy) December 2, 2022

That was not all. In another video, Egyptian actress Yousra was seen asking for a hug from Shah Rukh Khan.

shah rukh khan and egyptian actress yousra pic.twitter.com/j6Tc4nlXUN shahd (@shahodx) December 1, 2022

There really is no bigger global star than Shah Rukh Khan!