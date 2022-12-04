East Coast trainers ship out for the G1 Hollywood Derby

Wit wins Better Talk Now (NYRA/Coglianese)

Stormy premier Liberal kicks off stake action on Saturday

Juvenile filly grass riders go head-to-head in G3 Jimmy Durante

DMTC press release

DEL MAR, Calif. The first of two Tier 1 races scheduled for the closing weekend in Del Mar drew a number of shippers from outside some of horse racing’s most successful barns. The G1 Hollywood Derby is scheduled for Saturday and a field of 11 horses entered the 1 1/8 mile turf event.

Todd Pletcher, Graham Motion and Shug McGaughey sent horses from their east coast bases for the last big Derby of 2022.

Pletcher will start Spirit, a 3-year-old son of Practical Joke, partly owned by Mike Repole, a leading New York landowner. The colt won the G3 Bay Shore at Aqueduct in April, followed by a tough fourth place behind Jack Christopher in the G1 Woody Stephens on the Belmont Stakes undercard. Wit finished second in the G2 Hall of Fame and won the $135,000 Better Talk Now, both at Saratoga this summer, before missing Balnikhov by a neck at G3 Bryan Station in Keeneland.

It’s a freshman year, so you’re traveling wherever you have to travel for a freshman year, says assistant coach Emily Green. He is always a horse that tries hard. He gives his all every time. He is easy going, do what you want him to do.

Green says Wit handled the cross-country ship like a pro.

He came here with a lot of energy, she said. We walked him the first day and then he started his training. Full of energy, he couldn’t do much better.

Coach Shug McGaughey sends celestial city, a 3-year-old son of Uncle Mo, at the Hollywood Derby. He has won two in a row, including the G2 Hill Prince at the Belmont at Aqueduct meet last month. Before that, Celestial City earned an entry-level allocation. This summer at Saratoga, the colt ran third in the G2 Hall of Fame and second at Annapolis in the G3 Saranac.

It’s a pretty good place for him, McGaughey said. He wants to run a field distance. It’s the last chance for a first year for the 3 year olds and he’s doing pretty well right now, so we’re taking a chance.

McGaughey says Celestial City delivered well.

His runs have been pretty consistent all year, he says. He raced against very good horses, like Annapolis. He came back to the Hill Prince and Jose (Lezcano) let him find his way and he finished very strong. Hopefully it will be the same scenario this time.

Graham Motion has raced horses in Del Mar throughout the Bing Crosby meet and will run three in the Hollywood Derby, including Script, who missed the $75,000 Let It Ride Stakes by a nose over the weekend -end of opening. The colt came with an impressive toe turn in the lane but took the worst of the headbutt.

He’s done well since that last race, assistant coach Alice Clapham said. We think the extra bit of land will help. He did really well here and we thought we’d give it a shot.

His stable mate, Talking Scout, will also race in the Derby. Mr Speaker’s son won the $100,000 Hawthorne Derby in Chicago last month by five lengths. He then ran second to Cabo Spirit in the G2 Twilight Derby at Santa Anita.

He’s been here since he raced at Santa Anita, Clapham said. He landed here and raced on the grass course last week and hopefully put on a great race too.

Graham Motion’s third entry is Evan Harlanwho broke his young daughter in Belmont at Aqueduct last.

The local Hollywood Derby contingent is terrific, led by Cape Spirit, now a winner of multiple graduated stakes. Along with winning the Twilight Derby, he also won the G3 La Jolla in Del Mar this summer.

There is also Spycatcher of the Mark Glatt barn; the Ron Ellis trained war at sea; and cellphone dandywinner of the Let It Ride.

The Hollywood Derby dates back to 1976 and was held annually in Hollywood Park until the track closed in 2013. The first year it was held in Del Mar in 2014, it was won by California Chrome. This is the ninth and final race on the stakes-packed Saturday card at Del Mar. First post is at 12:30 p.m.

Here is the rail field with the jockeys and the morning line:

Cabo Spirit (Joe Bravo, 5-1); Script (Umberto Rispoli, 8-1); Heavenly City (Ramon Vasquez, 4-1); Handy Dandy (Florent Geroux, 8-1); Saint Anthony (Hector Berrios, 30-1); Evan Harlan (Edwin Maldonado, 20-1); Spycatcher (Ryan Curatolo, 12-1); War at Sea (Mike Smith, 6-1); Spirit (Flavien Prat, 7/2); Speaking Scout (Juan Hernandez, 6-1), and clutch hitter (Victor Espinoza, 15-1).

Stormy premier Liberal kicks off stake action on Saturday

Sumter wins the Singletary (Ernie Belmonte/Past The Wire)

The newest addition to the Fall Turf Festival in Del Mar comes on Saturday when eight horses line up for the $100,000 Stormy Liberal Turf Sprint. This is part of the trio of stakes offered on the card.

Coach Richard Mandella was set to bring a good punch to the dance but he decided to scrap morning line favorite Lane Way, saying he was unhappy with the way whose horse was going at the moment. So instead he’ll leave Into Mischief’s son in the barn and bring Summerreturning from Kentucky where he ran 10th in the G2 Franklin Simpson at Kentucky Downs.

I don’t know what happened there, Mandella said, he just didn’t run his race. But he is training very well for this one.

Prior to this trip east, Sumter was a force to be reckoned with, winning both the $100,000 Pasadena Stakes and the $100,000 Singletary at Santa Anita. The son of War Front then ran a respectable third in the G3 La Jolla in Del Mar.

Trainer Philip DAmato brings three of his horses to Stormy Liberal. rebel group last race at Lone Star Park this summer. Turn on the jets raced three times in the US since crossing the pond from Ireland and finished in the money in all three races. Coulthard is another Irish import who finished third in the G3 Green Flash at Del Mar this summer and fourth in the Eddie D.

Marc Glatt What makes sammy run is coming off a big win in the G2 Eddie D last at 18-1. We Miss Artie’s son hadn’t won a race since June 2021, spanning seven races.

The Stormy Liberal is named after the sprint champion who won the Breeders Cup Turf Sprint two years in a row, in 2017 at Del Mar and 2018 at Churchill Downs. This is the fifth race on the nine-race map.

Here is the rail field with the jockeys and the morning line:

Collect Goldie (Edwin Maldonado, 15-1); Rebel Posse (Umberto Rispoli, 12-1); Respect the Code (Kyle Frey, 20-1); Whatmakessammyrun (Joe Bravo, 4-1); Turn on the jets (Juan Hernandez, 5-1); hot box (Ricardo González, 8-1); Coulthard (Ramon Vasquez, 5-1) and Sumter (Flavien Prat, 4-1).

Juvenile filly grass riders go head-to-head in G3 Jimmy Durante

Showgirl Lynne B captures an allowance at Kentucky Downs (Coady Photography)

Some of the best juvenile filly turf runners in the field will be on display Saturday at the G3 Jimmy Durante turf mile in Del Mar. A field of 12 will go to the post.

Coach Bob Hess, Jr. will send Showgirl Lynne B, a well-traveled filly who won the first three races of her career. She beat her maiden at Gulfstream Park in July and followed that up with a win in the $60,000 Sharp Susan. Hess then shipped her to Kentucky Downs where she earned a restricted allowance. Brimming with confidence, they sent her to Aqueduct and she was soundly beaten in the $120,000 Stewart Manor Stakes.

I think the trip to New York from Florida zapped her, Hess said. She’s been in Del Mar for about a month. She is happy and will shoot her best shot.

Showgirl Lynne B stretches around two laps for the first time in the Jimmy Durante.

sell the dream returns to the turf after placing fourth in the $175,000 Golden State Juvenile Fillies in Santa Anita.

We stayed home for the Cal-bred race just to see if she could take one more hit with dirt, says trainer Brian Koriner, and I guess there was a reason we started with her on the grass the first time.

Prior to this race, Munnings’ daughter staged back-to-back finals against the grass stakes company at a distance of one mile. She finished second at Juvenile Fillies Turf in Del Mar this summer and followed that up with a second at G3 Surfer Girl last month in Santa Anita. She was beaten both times by the highly rated Comanche Country.

Another stakes winner is park it fast, from the Sean McCarthy barn. She won the $75,000 Pike Place Dancer by six lengths at Golden Gate Fields last month. This race was also one mile on grass.

She ran a great race, McCarthy said, and she’s doing as well as she was going in that race. Were cautiously optimistic, I think Shell performed very well.

The lightly run 2-year-old broke her maiden in Del Mar last August while running a mile on the grass and McCarthy says it helps knowing she loves the track.

It might be a little different than it was in the summer, he says, but, that being said, she’s pretty practical, so she should take care of it well.

Liguria smashes its maiden at the aqueduct (NYRA/Coglianese)

Trainer Chad Brown also sent a filly. Liguria last beat his young daughter at the Belmont meet at Aqueduct. She was the daughter of War Fronts’ second career start.

It’s a promising prospect, says Brown. She really pulled herself together on her last start and finished the race in impressive fashion. A bit short at a mile, but Shell appreciates the firm ground in Del Mar.

The Jimmy Durante is named after the popular actor, singer and comedian. It is the seventh of nine races on the Saturday card. The first post is at 12:30 p.m.

Here is the rail field with the jockeys and the morning line:

Pallotta sisters (Juan Hernández, 6-1); Park quickly (Ramon Vasquez, 8-1); decorated my life (Joe Bravo, 8-1); friend please (Edwin Maldonado, 12-1); Bizzy Gal (Florent Geroux, 15-1); Jordan (Ricky González, 20-1); Showgirl Lynne B (David Lopez, 12-1); Gumdrop Pacifier (Drayden Van Dyke, 20-1); The best is still to come (Umberto Rispoli, 5-1); Selling the Dream (Abel Cedillo, 5-1); Liguria (Flavian Pratt, 3-1), and Ragtime Pink (Kyle Frey, 12-1).