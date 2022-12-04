Entertainment
JANA HOCKING: I know Pete Davidson’s secret weapon for attracting Hollywood beauties
I know the ‘secret formula’ Pete Davidson uses to bring Hollywood beauties to his feet – and it’s not his looks, his humor or his BDE, writes JANA HOCKING
It’s the question that has driven the world crazy every time we see Pete Davidson pop up with another ridiculously hot girlfriend.
What is the real devil?
Don’t get me wrong – he’s cute, but let’s take a look at the women he’s dated so far Ariana Grande (pocket international pop star), Kate Beckinsale (everyone’s favorite MILF), Margaret Qualley (uh did you SEEN her in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood?), Kaia Gerber (she’s literally a model), Phoebe Dynevor (second sexiest thing to come out of Bridgerton after Reg-Jean Page), Kim Kardashian (where to start), and now Emily Ratajkowski (I think we can all agree she broke the internet after that cheeky music video).
We’re talking about some of the hottest women on the planet. I know at least 10 men who would destroy their marriage for just one night with one of them. So what about the adorably lanky guy who makes women flock?
I decided to investigate
Jana Hocking – like most people – couldn’t understand why Pete Davidson kept dating some of the sexiest women on the planet…until she cracked the code
Of course, we can identify him down to the usual suspects. It’s funny yes we women like to laugh. He has that quiet confidence that makes us weak in the knees. He’s big and the stats don’t lie, we love a giant. And, of course, there are those rumors that his schlong makes him a tripod human.
But I figured there had to be more, because there are a lot of men in Hollywood who have the same qualities, and we don’t see them showing up every week with new glamor on their arms.
And that’s where it hit me.
The reason we don’t see these men popping up with a new woman every week is because they choose ONE. They grab a hottie and put a ring on her!
I CRACKED THE CODE!
Pete Davidson with his latest flame, model and actress Emily Ratajkowski
Pete Davidson is a self-saboteur, a commitment phobe, and it drives women crazy. Seriously, I speak from experience. As someone who can’t get enough of those pesky unreachable men, I understand the thrill of nailing one for a hot second, and that’s exactly what these Hollywood beauties do.
They’re sucked in by his funny jokes and love bombardment (he got tattoos of ex-girlfriends’ names), but they also see a challenge. The challenge of making him fall madly in love with them for more than a hot minute.
We forget that these women have men who fall at their feet, but what about the one who doesn’t? The one that hasn’t been pinned yet. I’m ashamed to admit it, but in a toxic way, it’s damn seductive. He’s like a smiling love killer.
Don’t take my word for it, Kim Kardashian literally chartered a plane to Australia to see him for a weekend. Yes, 11 hours by plane for one. short. weekend. Then 11 o’clock back.
The girl got it bad, and as someone who’s ever flown 24/7 to London on a booty call, I was trying to be a husband, I hear you sista!
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dated for nine months, with the reality star appearing to be madly in love with the unlikely lothario
Supermodel Kaia Gerber with Pete Davidson. The comedian said the couple broke up mainly due to their mental health issues and before entering rehab: “She shouldn’t have to worry about a guy who just has issues and shit,” Davidson said.
I go uh and ahh on the guy who offers me the world, but ignore me and throw a brief dash of attention at me and I’ll come running. And ladies, don’t you shake your head and say “not me, I wouldn’t do that” because you’re a liar liar with your pants on fire. We love hunting as much as men.
When you think about it, it’s the same old story that we’ve seen play out in history many times before. In fact, I believe George Clooney was Hollywood’s first Peter Pan. It took him until the age of 53 before settling down permanently.
So hide your girlfriends guys, because I think it’s a safe bet this won’t be Pete’s last adventure, but I’m happy to bet on who will be next. Maybe a Hadid sister? Dua Lipa? Time will tell us
