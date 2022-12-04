Entertainment
Yoruba actor Olaiya Igwe goes naked in new campaign video for Tinubu
Yoruba movie star, Ebun Oloyede popularly known as Olaiya Igwe is making headlines again.
This time, the veteran actor made a nude video of himself campaigning for All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.
The actor, who hails from Ogun State, has made headlines for his unusual gratitude to his benefactors Mr Tinubu and MC Oluomo.
Earlier in the year, Mr Olaiya, who has worked in the Yoruba film industry since the 1970s after joining the Abeokuta-based Musbau Shodimu theater organization, was all the rage when he posted a clip of himself praising the generosity of Mr. Tinubus.
The actor is back to support the same candidate. Uploading a nude video of himself on a beach, the actor offered prayers for Mr Tinubus to win.
The video captured the veteran actor from behind, naked. He then turned around and was shot in the head as he prayed to the ocean for Mr. Tinubus’ victory.
Reminiscent of a typical Yoruba film, the actor, who lost 52 million naira to film piracy in 2014, and once said Mr Tinubu saved his life after he was diagnosed with nephrolithiasis (kidney stones ) without knowing it, invoked the river god amidst thunder and lightning. effects.
It is a pleasure for me to support a candidate who reflects our highest values and ideals. There is a candidate in this election who will protect this dream.
A leader who will fight hard to fulfill Nigeria’s promise for the next generation. And that’s why we gotta get up and do Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Jagaban the next president of Nigeria, he wrote on his Instagram page.
Instagram deleted the actors’ account for violating the platforms’ rules on nudity and obscenity.
reactions
The actor’s fans and followers on social media seem split over how he chose to show his support.
While some believe he is free to express his opinion however he wishes, others believe he should have applied some etiquette.
The reactions are similar to those gathered when the actor rolled on the floor in gratitude to MC Oluomowho gave him a car.
Rex_mccarthy504 said, no, his wife gave me money for surgery when nothing happened for him. Let him show his appreciation the way he feels.
Beesea_wealth said that while the actor is free to endorse any candidate he chooses, he shouldn’t do so to the point of embarrassing himself and his family on the internet.
There are other ways to show support, not this way, and the reason is not… If na your daddy you ain’t gonna talk like that no more na until they start using it to Una memes will figure it out, she said.
The famous singer Bigiano, meanwhile, asked if it was a movie scene.
Are you serious? What’s the title of this movie? he asked on the post, which had received more than two thousand comments in seven hours.
In appreciation
Earlier, Lagos State Park and Garages Management Chairman Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo gifted Mr Olaiya a car.
On August 10, a clip of MC Oluomo giving the veteran actor a Mercedes Benz as a birthday present went viral.
Upon receiving the surprise gift from the car, Olaiya bowed down and rolled on the floor in gratitude to MC Oluomo.
The video posted by MC Oluomos’ son showed the delighted and visibly shocked actor bowing and rolling on the floor to appreciate the gesture.
As expected, he was criticized for bowing down to MC Oluomo, considered younger than him. Because of this action, critics ridiculed the King of Thieves actor on social media.
Later that month, the actor explained why he chose to bow down in gratitude to Mc Oluomo.
During an Instagram Live session with actress Kemi Afolabi, Olaiya announced that MC Oluomo followed up the car giveaway with a pitch despite criticism.
The actor revealed that his show of appreciation towards MC Oluomo paved the way for the socialite to offer him further ground.
Speaking in Yoruba, Mr Olaiya said he did not understand why anyone would be bothered by the way he chooses to appreciate his benefactor.
Support the integrity and credibility journalism of PREMIUM TIMES
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can guarantee the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy and a transparent government.
For free and continued access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we ask that you consider providing modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you help sustain relevant journalism and keep it free and accessible to everyone.
Make a donation
ANNOUNCEMENT TEXT: Call Willie – +2348098788999
|
Sources
2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/entertainment/nollywood/568758-2023-yoruba-actor-olaiya-igwe-goes-naked-in-new-campaign-video-for-tinubu.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Yoruba actor Olaiya Igwe goes naked in new campaign video for Tinubu
- Can Wisconsin Ohio St, Michigan, catch Penn State on football field?
- Traeder’s 29 points earn Eagles first win of season against Warriors
- Muscat Stock Exchange leads GCC markets with highest gain in November
- As respiratory viruses strain America’s healthcare systems, Biden administration explains how it stands ready to help
- Updated COVID booster offers significant protection, data shows
- US clergy must speak out against Donald Trump and anti-Semitism
- Google Focuses Duplex on Voice Calls, Shuts Down Web Version
- As respiratory virus strains US healthcare system, says how Biden administration stands ready to help
- ‘We need her body’: Murder victim’s grandmother asks police to search Winnipeg landfill for remains
- GOP tension emerges in McCarthy’s House Speaker race
- UK minister to review overdue payments to small businesses