Yoruba actor Olaiya Igwe goes naked in new campaign video for Tinubu

Yoruba movie star, Ebun Oloyede popularly known as Olaiya Igwe is making headlines again.

This time, the veteran actor made a nude video of himself campaigning for All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

The actor, who hails from Ogun State, has made headlines for his unusual gratitude to his benefactors Mr Tinubu and MC Oluomo.

Earlier in the year, Mr Olaiya, who has worked in the Yoruba film industry since the 1970s after joining the Abeokuta-based Musbau Shodimu theater organization, was all the rage when he posted a clip of himself praising the generosity of Mr. Tinubus.

The actor is back to support the same candidate. Uploading a nude video of himself on a beach, the actor offered prayers for Mr Tinubus to win.

The video captured the veteran actor from behind, naked. He then turned around and was shot in the head as he prayed to the ocean for Mr. Tinubus’ victory.

Reminiscent of a typical Yoruba film, the actor, who lost 52 million naira to film piracy in 2014, and once said Mr Tinubu saved his life after he was diagnosed with nephrolithiasis (kidney stones ) without knowing it, invoked the river god amidst thunder and lightning. effects.

It is a pleasure for me to support a candidate who reflects our highest values ​​and ideals. There is a candidate in this election who will protect this dream.

A leader who will fight hard to fulfill Nigeria’s promise for the next generation. And that’s why we gotta get up and do Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Jagaban the next president of Nigeria, he wrote on his Instagram page.

Instagram deleted the actors’ account for violating the platforms’ rules on nudity and obscenity.

reactions

The actor’s fans and followers on social media seem split over how he chose to show his support.

While some believe he is free to express his opinion however he wishes, others believe he should have applied some etiquette.

The reactions are similar to those gathered when the actor rolled on the floor in gratitude to MC Oluomowho gave him a car.

Rex_mccarthy504 said, no, his wife gave me money for surgery when nothing happened for him. Let him show his appreciation the way he feels.

Beesea_wealth said that while the actor is free to endorse any candidate he chooses, he shouldn’t do so to the point of embarrassing himself and his family on the internet.

There are other ways to show support, not this way, and the reason is not… If na your daddy you ain’t gonna talk like that no more na until they start using it to Una memes will figure it out, she said.

The famous singer Bigiano, meanwhile, asked if it was a movie scene.

Are you serious? What’s the title of this movie? he asked on the post, which had received more than two thousand comments in seven hours.

In appreciation

Earlier, Lagos State Park and Garages Management Chairman Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo gifted Mr Olaiya a car.

On August 10, a clip of MC Oluomo giving the veteran actor a Mercedes Benz as a birthday present went viral.

Upon receiving the surprise gift from the car, Olaiya bowed down and rolled on the floor in gratitude to MC Oluomo.

The video posted by MC Oluomos’ son showed the delighted and visibly shocked actor bowing and rolling on the floor to appreciate the gesture.

As expected, he was criticized for bowing down to MC Oluomo, considered younger than him. Because of this action, critics ridiculed the King of Thieves actor on social media.

Later that month, the actor explained why he chose to bow down in gratitude to Mc Oluomo.

During an Instagram Live session with actress Kemi Afolabi, Olaiya announced that MC Oluomo followed up the car giveaway with a pitch despite criticism.

The actor revealed that his show of appreciation towards MC Oluomo paved the way for the socialite to offer him further ground.

Speaking in Yoruba, Mr Olaiya said he did not understand why anyone would be bothered by the way he chooses to appreciate his benefactor.