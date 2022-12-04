Akshay Kumar Reveals He’s Preparing Sex Education Themed Feature Film – Deadline





Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar has revealed he is directing a sex education themed feature film which he hopes to release next spring during an In-Conversation event at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. “This is a very important subject. In many places there are none. We have all kinds of subjects that we learn in school and sex education is a subject that I wish every school in the world had. It’s gonna take a while to come out, it’s gonna be April, May,” he said, adding, “It’s one of the best movies I’ve ever done.” There is a large Bollywood fan base in Saudi Arabia and Kumar faced scenes of near hysteria, with women screaming and crowds rushing to take photos on smartphones as he entered the venue. cinema for the event. Red Film’s international programmer Kaleem Aftab, who was moderating the session, had to read the riot act to the audience to get them seated. Popular action and comedy star Kumar has backed films about social issues in the past, such as the 2017 drama Toilets: Ek Prem Kathaabout a man whose wife threatens to divorce him if he doesn’t install a toilet in their house, and the groundbreaking work of 2018 Padmanaddressing the taboo subject in India of menstruation and the lack of access to sanitary products. “I like making these kinds of films, social films. It’s not a big commercial success, but it gives me satisfaction,” he said. “After Padman, one of my friends told me: “My relationship with my daughter has changed. She opened up so much because we saw this movie together, now she calls me and says dad, I started my period, can you get me a hygiene kit when you get home from the office and that kind of stuff. The actor and producer’s 40-year career spans more than 150 feature film acting credits, including mega-hits such as the 2006 comedy Phir Hera Phéri and more recently hit crime thriller Sooryavanshispace exploration drama Mission Mangal and in vitro fertilization sperm mixing comedy Good Newwz. Kumar said alongside his passion projects such as Toilets: Ek Prem Katha and Padmanhe also enjoyed his work in mainstream cinema. “I always make films with dance and comedy. I love making these movies,” he said. “These are also an important part of your career. You have to do it.” Kumar is among a group of Bollywood stars heading to the Saudi port city of Jeddah for the second edition of the Red Sea Film Festival, from December 1-10. Other Indian big names making the trip include Shah Rukh Khan, who received a career award and later presented an outdoor screening of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), while Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan are set to take part in In-Conversation events later in the festival as well.

