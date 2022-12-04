Wolfgang Van Halen’s second album ‘brought him to life’ | Entertainment

Wolfgang Van Halen says working on his new album gave him the strength to carry on after his father’s death.
Guitar god Eddie Van Halen sadly passed away after a long battle with cancer in October 2020 at the age of 65, and his son admitted making music was what kept him going.
Speaking to Guitar World magazine, Wolfgang, 31, said: “There are many times when I don’t have the strength to do anything, and more than not that seems to be the case.
“But you have to find the things that give you life.
“For me, it’s music and being able to wake up every day and think about how I’m going to create this second album.”
He added: “It’s stressful, but it’s also very exciting, and that’s what I reflect on.”
His self-titled debut album under Mammoth WVH, released earlier this year, to critical acclaim and saw Wolfgang receive his first-ever GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Song with the track “Distance” on his late pop.
The award ended up going to Foo Fighters and their song “Waiting on a War,” but Wolfgang was glad he even got the nod alongside some of his favorite artists.
In a typed message on Twitter, the rocker began: We came, we saw, but we did NOT conquer and that’s ok!
I had a wonderful night with the two most important women in my world.
“It’s such an honor to be nominated for the first song I’ve ever released alone, in a category with artists I’ve looked up to all my life. I don’t know if it will fully settle. ( sic)”
Wolfgang noted that his father also didn’t win the first time he was nominated in 1985.
He continued, “Pop didn’t win the first time he was nominated, so it looks like I’m pretty much following in his footsteps.”
Wolfgang concluded: “Who knows what the future holds. All I know is that I feel so damn grateful. What a crazy experience it was.
“Thank you @recordingacademy for the recognition, and thank you to YOU for the support. You mean the world to me.”
