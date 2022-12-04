British Columbia lama named Todd works as a movie actor and rests in a hotel room

Although he’s no longer harassed by paparazzi or pushing fans away now, Bonnie Nicholls says the llama she walks down the street with is just as quiet in the limelight.

He’s very easy-going, says the Fat Chance Ranch llama wrestler. It’s a crowd pleaser.

Although the llama was named after the fox in the classic Disney film The Fox and the Hound, Todd never sought screen stardom.

It all started with our outings in the community, says Bonnie.

She and Todd would attend fundraisers and visit senior centers to lift people’s spirits.

He loves visiting everyone, smiles Bonnie. Word is out that it’s so much fun.

Word got out that not only was there no drama with this llama, Todd had that star quality that people couldn’t get enough of.

[Hes] like a bag of crisps, Bonnie said. You can’t have just one. You must have the whole bag.

A bunch of productions started casting Todd. Bonnie says the llamas have been seen on screen more than 20 times, from Disney Channel movies to Walmart commercials.

Todds is currently filming the Hallmark series “Holidaze.” Photos taken behind the scenes of the set show that the team, from craft services to the audio department, go la-la for the llama. There’s even a photo showing the first assistant director and Todd exchanging a kiss.

It’s almost like when you bring a baby into a room and it’s like the whole room lights up, Bonnie says. You bring a llama into the room and the same thing happens.

When he’s done working on set, Bonnie drives Todd back to the hotel.

The staff here are amazing, Bonnie says of her stay at Victorias Accent Inn. They not only accommodate the two-legged role, but also four-legged people.

Again, Todd is home trained. The llama never makes diva requests either, despite his propensity to pause and appreciate his appearance in the mirror above the sink.

He thought that was pretty cool, Bonnie says, as the llama walks past the bed and the kitchenette to look at himself in the full-length mirror as well.

Then the llama lays down on the floor next to the bed (which he’s more than half the size of) and gets ready for some free time.

At the end of the day, Todd likes to spend some of his free time snacking in a bowl, watching TV and commenting on what he sees.

He talks, Bonnie says of Todd’s slightly high-pitched purrs. He’s kind of a talker.

And as for the llama entourage of one, Bonnie embraces the soft white fur around her face and describes herself as Todds’ mom.

Like most moms, Bonnie couldn’t be prouder that her little Todd has become a down-to-earth star, making everyone he meets feel like they’re in Shangri-llama.