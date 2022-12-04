City of Madison Will Become Arts & Entertainment District + Highway 72 Wreck





Sparkman Walmart wanted the man captured

Town Madison will become an arts and entertainment district

Commercial vehicle accident on Highway 72

The man wanted in the Sparkman Walmart shooting last weekend has been captured. He was found by Wisconsin federal authorities and taken into custody “without incident.” The victim is still in critical condition. (AL.com) Town Madison is now the premier arts and entertainment district in the city of Madison! The Madison City Council approved an ordinance that all but one council member voted in favor of. Typically, that would mean the sight of those familiar purple cups, but Town Madison cups will be Kelly Green stadium cups and have the Town Madison logo on them. After all the necessary approvals, we can expect to see the change begin around January. (WHNT News 19) If you were stuck in the eastbound lane of the freeway 72 or power outage around Shields Road East or Moontown Road yesterday was due to a utility vehicle hitting a power line. Traffic should be back to normal and all power has been restored at the time of writing. (WEAPON 48) From our sponsor: Todays Huntsville Daily is brought to you in part by T-Mobile. T-Mobile has invested billions to power up its best network yet, covering 99% of people in America with LTE, helping to keep communities like ours informed and connected. We thank T-Mobile for their support and for making today’s Huntsville Daily possible.

Andrew Gilstrap, a recent transplant from Austin, TX, was the winner of the SHOP LOCAL-OPOLY contest! Tim Harper was named second! (Details, Details)

(Details, Details) The next Huntsville Museum of Art Master Artist Workshop will feature Alan Pastrana and is scheduled for March. (Details)

