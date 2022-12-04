Speaking Scout jumps late to capture Hollywood Derby





Speaking Scout came late to upset the GI Hollywood Derby on Saturday at Del Mar. Cold on the board at 8-1, the gelding broke well from the 10 hole but was content to run close to the back as Evan Harlan (Temple City) cut opening slots of :24.51 and :49.86. Asked for more as he approached the far corner, the bay launched a strong four-man rally into the lane, clearly forging late to score. Spycatcher was second ahead of Wit. Fourth in the GIII Kent S. and Bald Eagle Derby this summer, Speaking Scout could only place seventh in the GIII Dueling Grounds Derby on September 5. A decisive winner of the Hawthorne Derby on October 1, he found a half-length Cabo Spirit short last seen in the GII Twilight Derby at Santa Anita on October 29. Genealogical notes: Speaking Scout is the second winner of the first year and the fifth scorer of Mr. Speaker. Daughter of SW It’s Over, SP Miss Scout could not be in foal to Cross Traffic for 2020, but had a filly from Laugh Track in 2021. She was not in foal to Runaway Ghost for 2022 and was bred with this stallion this year. . Saturday, Del Mar

HOLLYWOOD DERBY-GI$402,500, Del Mar, 12-3, 3 yrs, 1 1/8mT, 1:49.34, fm.

1-SPEAKING SCOUT, 122, g, 3, by Mr. President

1st Dam: Miss Scout (SP), by Pleasant Tap

2nd Dam: It’s over, by Stop the Music

3rd mother: Terminal Blush, by Silent Screen

1ST GRADE WINS, 1ST GRADE I WIN. (Wlg $10,000

’19 KEENOV; $3,000 Ylg ’20 OBSOCT). O-Eclipse

Thoroughbred partners; B-Mike Abraham (KY); E.Graham

Movement; J-Juan J. Hernandez. $240,000. Lifetime Registration:

14-4-4-0, $500,668. Werk Nick’s assessment: A.

Click for it eNicks report and 5-cross pedigree

or the free Equineline.com catalog style pedigree.

2–Spycatcher122, c, 3, Noble Mission (GB)–Monique’s

candy, by candy tower (Arg). 1ST TYPE G1 BLACK. ($220,000

2 years ’21 OBSAPR). O-Muir Hut Stables, LLC; B-St. Elijah

Stables, LLC (KY); T-Mark Glatt. $80,000.

3–Spirit122, c, 3, Prank call–Gold number, by medal

d’Oro. ($575,000Ylg ’20 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, St. Louis, MO Elijah

Stable and Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck); B-Rosilyne Polan

(KY); T-Todd A. Pletcher. $48,000.

Margins: 3/4, NO, 1 1/4. Odds: 8.20, 33.90, 1.90.

Also raced: Handy Dandy, Cabo Spirit, St Anthony, Evan Harlan, Script, Clutch Hitter, Celestial City. Crossed out: War at sea.

Click for it Chart Equibase.com or the TJCIS.com PP. VIDEO, sponsored by TVG.

