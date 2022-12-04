Broadway actor dies at 34 – Billboard

Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died following a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34.

Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death Thursday in a Instagram post, saying, “He had a smile on his face and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful and perfect.

Lee’s Broadway credits included the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline or Change. He played the title role in a national tour of The Phantom of the Operaand earlier this year was part of an Off-Broadway production of Oratorio for Living Beings which lasted two months after it opened in March.

The Phantom of the Opera posted a tribute to Lee on his Instagram account: “The Phantom family is saddened to learn of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee. Quentin brilliantly led our 2018 North American tour. Our hearts go out to Quentin’s family and friends.

In June, the artist shared a benevolent bridge diary entry that he was diagnosed with colon cancer in late May. Lee said he had COVID-19 in early May, but after two weeks his symptoms did not go away, prompting him to see a doctor. After his cancer diagnosis, he continued to post updates on his health journey.

Following her death, Lee Graham took to the newspaper to post the same message she shared on Instagram announcing her passing. It said, in part, “He was an incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and follower of Christ with great faith in his Heavenly Father.” To say “he will be sorely missed” does not reflect the breadth of people and communities he created and touched.

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.