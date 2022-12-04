B-Town takes over the Saudi film festival





Many big names in the Indian film industry attended the opening gala of the second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) in Saudi Arabia. The likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Priyanka Chopra were also present at the renowned event. The festival has a strong Bollywood presence this year. Day two featured Indian divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor with Priyanka making a second red carpet appearance. While Kareena opted for a see-through Sabyasachi saree, Priyanka and Sonam wore elaborate dresses for the evening. The Heroine actor looked stunning in an Olive Green Sabyasachi saree with diamond and emerald drop earrings for his first red carpet appearance. The actor chose a smoky eye and his signature nude lip, while his hair was kept in a sleek bun. Sonam, for her first look, opted for a scarlet number signed Rami Kadi. Her dress, paired with an elaborate cape and exaggerated sleeves, suited the star perfectly. For jewelry, the star Sawariya adorned herself with a diamond choker. She kept her makeup minimal and tied her hair in a neat bun. For her second outfit, Sonam chose an off-the-shoulder Samarad canary dress. The actor looked breathtaking in a sleek, center-parted bun, soft makeup, and minimal jewelry. seven While Sonam and Kareena’s tailored looks stole the night, the former Miss World’s day two outfit failed to impress. Donning a mustard satin ensemble, Priyanka’s over-the-top look didn’t stand out amongst her peers. The retro hair, the bold lining – the whole outfit gave off a very 90s vibe and not in a grand way. Bollywood at RSIFF On the first day of RSIFF, Bollywood classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) opened the Corniche program. RSIFF CEO Mohammed Al-Turki tells Deadline that Bollywood is particularly popular in Saudi Arabia. “Before we had cinemas, on Saudi Arabian channels on weekends, they always showed Bollywood movies,” Al Turki explained. “So Bollywood is steeped in our culture. We grew up knowing who Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were. To us, they were legends.” Speaking about the Bollywood fan base in the country, Al Turki added, “Huge, and we saw it live last year when we held the world premiere of 83 in the last days of the festival. We have Had to hire extra security that day The crowd came They wanted to see Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and be part of a Bollywood experience There was cheering and shouting, it sounded more like a rock concert than to a first. He commented, “But it’s not just Bollywood. South Korea is also huge. Squid Game was number one on Netflix in Arabia for several weeks and when Parasite came out, there was also a huge fan base. everywhere in Saudi Arabia for that too. Saudis love K-Pop. KCON was held in Riyadh just recently and it was a huge success.” Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

