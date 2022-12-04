Talking Scouts rally to win Hollywood Derby – Whittier Daily News





In January, before Speaking Scout had ever tried graduated stakes competition, trainer Graham Motion had serious doubts about whether Mr Speaker’s 3-year-old gelding son would be successful in Grade I in his future. . Motion’s skepticism was confirmed in Speaking Scout’s first three trials against Tier III opponents. He finished fourth, sixth and seventh and looked like nothing more than a top horse. But something clicked when Motion sent Speaking Scout to Santa Anita for the Grade II Twilight Derby on October 29. -racing career Saturday in the 82nd Annual $400,000 Class I Hollywood Derby in Del Mar. Second to last in the straight in the 10-horse field, Hernandez expertly guided Speaking Scout, an 8-1 underdog, at home to win by three-quarter lengths over 30-1 Maiden Spycatcher on the turf at 1 1 /8 mile race for 3 year olds. It was Speaking Scout’s fourth victory and its first graduated stakes victory. He won the unranked Hawthorne Derby on October 1 by five lengths in his run leading up to the Twilight Derby. He has now won $500,666 after clinching the winner’s share of $240,000. The final time was 1:49.34. “He saved our day,” Motion said after Pallotta Sisters finished seventh in the Jimmy Durante and his other two runners, Evan Harlan and Script, finished seventh and eighth respectively in the Hollywood Derby. “I really left that to Juan. He had already mounted it. He’s such a good driver and he gave him a really good patient ride. The timing was so good with the Santa Anita race. Alice Clapham, my assistant, had him here the whole game. She really deserves the credit. Like the Twilight Derby, Speaking Scout broke a slow pace on Saturday, but recovered in time to allow Hernandez to establish a good spot from which he could close hard. “He put himself in a good position and I was happy,” Hernandez said. “He’s a smart horse. When it came time for him to switch heads, he did, and I was confident he was going to run well from there. I was just the pilot. He did all the work. » Hernandez and Flavien Prat won two races apiece on Saturday, setting up a closing day Sunday where the two will fight to the wire for the Del Mar fall meet riding title. Hernandez leads, 20-18. Prat is due in eight of the nine races and Hernandez has six mounts lined up. Jimmy Durante Stakes Prat guided 7-5 favorite Liguria to a mighty 2 1/4 length win in the $100,000 Grade III grass race for 2-year-old fillies. Decorated My Life, a 20-1 longshot with Joe Bravo aboard, finished 11th in the 12-horse field to finish second by a nose on Sell the Dream. The final time for the 1 mile was 1:36.16.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whittierdailynews.com/2022/12/03/del-mar-speaking-scout-rallies-wins-hollywood-derby/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos