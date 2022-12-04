Entertainment
Kajol roasts Karan Johar for his obsession with child stars in a fun new ad. Watch | Bollywood
Kajol and Karan Johar have reunited in a new video that sees the longtime friends and colleagues pulling each other’s legs in a cheeky new food advert. Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kajol have known each other since they were children and Kajol even starred in Karan’s first film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). (Read also : Kajol bursts out laughing at Ajay Devgn’s hilarious impression on The Kapil Sharma Show. look)
The food ad features the filmmaker, clad in pajamas, trying to whip up a meal for a Kajol waiting at home. When he asks her if she’ll have soup, she sarcastically asks: Will you be able to do it without star children?
To which Karan retorts, You are also a child star. A vexed Kajol erases the answer. Kajol is the daughter of filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and actor Tanuja. Her aunt Nutan and grandmother Shobana Samarth were also actresses.
As Karan finally presents the bowl of soup to Kajol, the actor has some helpful but cheeky advice. She says, “Now make your movies like this too, without child stars!” The filmmaker laughs awkwardly with her.
While the ad pokes fun at the filmmakers’ longstanding role as carriers of nepotism in the industry. He cast stars like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and many more in his films. He has also been accused of promoting nepotism in the industry.
Kajol will next be seen at Salaam Venky later this month. Directed by Revathy, the drama stars Kajol as a mother trying to take care of her terminally ill son, played by Vishal Jethwa. Karan Johars next as director, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is set to be released on April 28, 2023.
