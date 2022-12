Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor talk about new projects and working together – Deadline

Bollywood superstars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor came to Deadline’s Red Sea Studio at the Red Sea International Film Festival this week to discuss their careers, opportunities and challenges facing the Indian film market. . Kapoor, who has starred in projects such as Chameli, Singham returns, bodyguard and Good Newwzsaid the Bollywood industry is “moving in a direction where actually it’s not about being an actor or an actress today, it’s about being a lead role or whatever form of character”. She added: “Women are leading the pack if I may say so.” This summer, the actress wrapped filming her first title for a streamer with Netflix Suspect X’s devotionan adaptation of a Japanese book of the same name by Keigo Higashino, and noted that a drop in streaming prices across India had recently led to an increase in subscribers in the market. “Streaming giants have also reduced the cost of streaming [in India] and people are watching it on their phones and at home and the content is amazing,” she said. “I think you can be a bit more free and liberal with the content on a digital platform and I think it’s also more exciting for actors to do something absolutely different rather than just sticking to the genre. typical of song and dance. So I think everyone is in that experimentation phase – a lot of Indian actors are. Ali Khan, who starred in hit Indian titles such as Hmm Tum, hello namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum and starred in Netflix’s first original Indian series sacred gamestalked about his future project Ramayanaa multilingual period saga where he will play the role of a 10-headed demon king called Lankesh. “It’s a movie that tends to be made every 15 years when there’s a big change in technique and it’s going to be a modern, technical take on the same story,” he said. The lovely duo – who are also married – both expressed that the industry challenges felt in Bollywood also mirror those in Hollywood: ‘I think people have become selective quickly,’ Ali Khan said of the challenges to bring the public back to the cinemas. “And less tolerant of bad movies,” Kapoor added. While the actors have previously starred together in films such as the 2006 crime drama Omkaraan adaptation of William Shakespeare othellothe couple have yet to share the screen since their wedding. “I would love to work with Saif, you never know,” Kapoor said. Ali Khan joked, “I think I’ve grown personally and professionally, so I’ll probably do a better job now.” He added: “We’re definitely open to that.” Speaking about his thoughts on opening up Saudi Arabia to the world, he said: “I think there are moves to be a bit more, maybe to modernize in some ways and embrace equality, that which still seems to be a problem in so many countries. many places around the world. The fact that these people here in Saudi are trying to do these things and liberalize, so to speak, should be encouraged and respected and I hope that will continue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/video/saif-ali-khan-kareena-kapoor-talk-new-projects-working-with-streamers-how-they-are-definitely-open-to-working-together-again-red-sea-studio/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos