Once upon a time a jester made you both actor and audience

Very rarely does a game provide an experience that you can only experience through that particular interactive medium. The recently released Once upon a time there was a jester is an example of this, putting you in the shoes of the actor and the audience for an unforgettable evening of improvisational theatre.

The whole setup for this is a wonderfully silly affair. You play as Jester, a petty thief who is joined throughout the journey by his best friend, fellow criminal, and formidable scene partner Sok. And yes, Sok looks like a sock puppet. It’s glorious.

Now back to the plot of our protagonist. Their plan is to steal a precious gem during the Royal Theatrical Spectacle, using their own performance at the event as a distraction for their heist. But before Jester and Sok can grace the royal stage, they must impress the citizens of various small towns with their comedic improv performances.

This is where the core gameplay mechanic begins to come to life. At the end of the game, you have a choice of three unique gameplay concepts that will frame the overall plot that the show will follow as you slay a dragon, craft a statue, and embark on a journey of self-discovery. But the type of genre that emerges is based on the choices you make during your time on stage.

Before a show, you’ll explore your current location for clues as to what kind of entertainment the crowd wants (or doesn’t) that night. Will it be a vigorous romance? A bold drama perhaps? Maybe even a musical!?

During a show, Sok or Jester will stage and give you a limited set of branching options that match one of six available genres, so yes, and your way through the performance. Sometimes you won’t be able to give the crowd what they want, so just try to give them something they won’t hate instead. And that’s the magic that makes this game so charming: you’re literally on the edge of your seat with the audience, waiting to hear how your choices will play out in real time.

As the theater kid that I am, I spent quite a bit of time watching and being on stage, including occasional improvisational bits (plus my time playing Dungeons & Dragons, sure). Let me tell you, even then, you pretty much know what’s going to happen. Because as an actor, I have the setup, and the words I say, or listen to next, it’s up to me. Everything happens in the moment, but you control the situation and the outcome, while the audience is oblivious to everything. They are just there for the surprise. And depending on how they feel that day, they can love it or hate it, but they’re definitely about to witness something they couldn’t have imagined.

Creating that sense of control juxtaposed with the unexpected in the player is the kind of thing only games can do. In Once upon a time there was a jesterI loved every silly minute.

As I was preparing to start a show, I tapped on my partner and asked if he wanted to watch with me. I just wanted him to share the experience with him, but the joy of waiting to know how my choices would impact what he saw was so exciting.

Hilarious spoilers for Amy’s peculiar game of Once upon a time there was a jester follow from now!

I will never forget what really happened. Jester literally died on stage. I had been blackmailing him for a very long time, and my partner kept telling me to stop because I hurt Jester. I laughed and said: No, he gets noticed. He is supposed be singing! And then bam. He bit it. A silly little ambulance came on stage and Jester was brought back to life, but the whole sequence is etched in my memory because it was absolutely hysterical. Complete chaos and not what I expected when I asked someone else to watch my show, but it was theater magic at its most genuine.

That’s why I loved it Once upon a time there was a jester. It was super silly and flawed, but it captured something that my singing and dancing heart loves too much. This thrill. This spontaneity. This charm.

Maybe one day we’ll get an equally silly but overflowing sequel. even more watch for me to sink your teeth into and explore their mysterious endings. But until then, I’ll wait in Dorp Town, make the most romantic statue possible because, damn it, I just want the king to love me. The end.