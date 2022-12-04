Vicky Kaushal expressed that Katrina Kaif brings out the best version of him: it creates positive vibes and energy





Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the cutest and most beloved couples in Bollywood. It will soon be a year into their marriage now, but their romance still seems young and the two stars can’t help but praise their partners. Well, Vicky is ready for the release of her next movie and spares no effort to promote Govinda Naam Mera which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in key roles. In a recent interview with IANS, the Sam Bahadur actor opened up about his relationship with his wife Katrina and how he finds himself in a happy space. Vicky Kaushal opens up about her relationship with Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal said he believes if you’re with the right person, you’ll become the best version of yourself. According to him, being in love brings peace and happiness not only to the heart but also to the mind. Vicky Kaushal said: Being with that right person is the most beautiful feeling in the world and being in love is the most beautiful feeling in the world. He added, I think if you’re with the right person who truly gives you peace and happiness in your heart and mind, that makes you the best version of yourself. This creates positive vibes and energy. About Govinda Naam Mera The highly anticipated project, which stars Vicky Kaushal as a dance choreographer, is set to hit OTT on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16 this year. Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar appear as the female leads in director Shashank Khaitan, which features a stellar supporting cast including Sayaji Shinde, Renuka Shahane, Amey Wagh, Dayanand Shetty and others. Govinda Naam Mera is jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Both Katrina and Vicky are totally busy in their respective careers, with promising projects in the works. Katrina has a very exciting lineup including Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, and Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Vicky, meanwhile, is currently busy filming the autobiographical drama Sam Bahadur. He recently completed a program for this film. He will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled romantic comedy alongside Sara Ali Khan, and Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. In fact, his movie The Immortal Ashwatthama is also back on track. READ ALSO : Katrina Kaif’s new Veet ad

