Juan Hernandez speaks out on winning the Hollywood Derby in Del Mar
Fall Meeting leading jockey Juan Hernandez rallied 8-1 Speaking Scout to victory in the Grade I Hollywood Derby and favorites Turn On The Jets and Liguria won both 100,000 supporting stakes $ Saturday during the penultimate day of Del Mars’ ninth fall meeting.
Hernandez maintained a two-race lead in the jockey standings with his wins aboard Speaking Scout and trainer Phil DAmatos Turn On The Jets in the inaugural Stormy Liberal Stakes. Prat also had two wins on Saturday, including Liguria for trainer Chad Brown in the Grade III Jimmy Durante Stakes.
The Speaking Scouts win was the second win of the meeting for East Coast-based coach Graham Motion and the sixth win of the fall for Hernandez.
Speaking Scout ($18.40), a gelding 3-year-old son of Mr. Speaker, passed four horses in the stretch to win by three-quarter lengths over the young Spycatcher, with the favorite Wit another nose in third. Second-choice Celestial City ran last in the group of 10.
It didn’t break at all, Speaking Scout’s Hernandez said. But he put himself in a good position and I was happy. He’s a smart horse. I was just the pilot.
Speaking Scout saved our day, Motion said of the horse owned by Rancho Santa Fes Aron Wellman. I really left that to Juan. He had ridden him before and he is such a good rider. He gave it a very good patient ride.
On Saturday, three stakes started with Hernandez rallying Turn On The Jets on the inside on the far turn, then pulling away on the stretch to win the five furlong turf test for older horses by 2 lengths on Whatmakessammyrun. Turn On The Jets ($6.60) finished fourth in the field of eight at the pole of the three-eighth.
I was having a good trip inside, saving ground, Hernandez said. I was hoping it would open up for me and then it did. My horse hesitated for just a second and then he passed and was good from there.
When you’re in these kinds of places, you don’t think, you do.
Turn On The Jets got a great trip from Juan, said DAmato, who picked up the fall meeting coach title. They just slid down the rail.
Two races later, Prat took Liguria to the outside on the far corner after finishing sixth in the field of 12 at pole three eight in the mile turf run for 2-year-old fillies.
She was traveling well and I was confident, Prat said.
We’ve always loved this filly,” Browns assistant Jose Hernandez said. She just did her thing today. I told Prat that Chad said to warm her up, get her in a good position and go from there.
Ortiz here for the final
Irad Ortiz Jr., who on Saturday broke the single-season record for National wins with No. 77 at Aqueduct, flies out today to compete in five races on the final day of the Del Mars fall meeting. . Joel Rosario will also be in Del Mar today.
Ortiz will be aboard Brown-trained Dolce Zel in the Grade I Matriarch Stakes, a mile-long turf test for fillies and older mares.
Brown will also have favorite and defending champion Regal Glory in the field of nine as he targets a matriarch’s third straight win and fifth in six years. Brown said the 6-year-old Animal Kingdom daughter will retire after the matriarch.
Since the 2021 win at Del Mar, Regal Glory has picked up two more Grade I wins and a couple of seconds before running 10th under Ortiz in the Breeders Cup Mile. Prat will be aboard Regal Glory today.
DAmato has Hamwood Flier (Mike Smith) as the first choice in the matriarch. Hamwood Flier won at Santa Anita on October 9 after finishing second to Avenue de France in the Osunitas Stakes at Del Mar on July 23.
Bobby Flays Pizza Blanca (Umberto Rispoli) and Dolce Zel are next after the scratch from Wakanaka, who had a mildly positive nasal swab for a form of EHV-1.
Speed Boat Beach, which set Del Mar’s record of 1:01.86 over 5 furlongs on Sept. 10, is early favorite 5-2 in the Grade III Cecil B. DeMille Stakes, a turf test of one mile for 2 year olds. Prat will be on board Bayern’s son for coach Bob Baffert.
Center is a freelance writer.
