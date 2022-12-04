Southern Arizona Authors Write Mystery, Adventure, and Poetry

Special for the Arizona Daily Star



Make a mess, not a masterpiece: Enjoy your creative mind by Shirley Dunn Perry. Independently published. 194 pages. $14.99.

Don’t eat your vegetables, paint with them! Author Shirley Dunn Perry received a round of applause from the sophomore art class shed supplied with broccoli and carrots in place of brushes, and that’s the enthusiasm she brings to this book. claiming. Enjoy your doodles and make a merry mess, she advises. With visual prompts, contemplative meditations, and space to create, Perry urges readers to unleash their inner artists. Think (and draw) outside the box, be brave, and most importantly, forget about pleasing anyone but yourself. A retired nurse, artist, poet and passionate grandmother, Perry lives in Tucson.

Helen Woodhams Murder, Cottonwood Style: An Adventure Calls, Mystery Book 2 by Kathy McIntosh. Kat’s stubborn press. 319 pages. $14.99; $3.99

Ecotour guides see people at their best and at their worst, observes amateur sleuth Madrone Hunter. As head of Adventure Calls Tours, she sees a lot of both, but few customers can match moody Violet Brock for sheer mischief. As a traveling companion, Violet left much to be desired, and Madrone was happy to part ways when the tours were over. But luckily, their unhappy relationship is far from over: when she discovers Violet’s lifeless body while walking along the Verde River, Madrone becomes obsessed with finding her killer.

In this second installment of her Arizona-based mystery series, author Kathy McIntosh sets the action in Cottonwood, a town with a laid-back vibe that’s not bustling like Tucson or posh like Sedona, but a place where everyone knows everyone and where news travels fast. There is no shortage of opinions about Violet, which gives Madrone something to investigate, but things turn dark when she begins to receive anonymous threats. Some of the friendly townspeople, it seems, have secrets that won’t stand the light of day.

Kathy McIntosh blends intrigue, humor, lively dialogue and an authentic Arizona setting in this fourth novel. Two of them take place in Idaho, where she lived before moving to Tucson.

Helen Woodhams Raphael Pumpellys Arizona: the frontier adventures of a young mining engineer by C. Gilbert Storms. wheat brand; 152 pages. $10.95; $7.99

Raphael Pumpelly woke up to a gunshot to find himself in a room where men were playing. He had reached Tucson. After a grueling 16-day stagecoach journey, this wasn’t the first rude awakening for the 23-year-old mining engineers and, in lawless southern Arizona, it wouldn’t be the last.

Coming from a privileged Eastern upbringing and a self-proclaimed romantic adventurer, Pumpelly was a graduate of Germany’s prestigious Royal Mining Academy, and the prospect of mining silver for the Santa Rita Mining Company on the fabulous frontier spoke to his inner daredevil. He’s found enough adventures to fill a book: Pumpelly’s vivid memories of life in the remote Southwest are extremely valuable to historians. The mining part goes less smoothly, the business is underfunded, supplies are impossible to obtain, incursions are constant, and the military offers little protection. By the time he made the treacherous trek out of the Southwest in 1861, Pumpelly had cheated death several times, enjoying better luck than several comrades. He went on to make a name for himself as a world-renowned geologist, but it’s his unvarnished view of the (very) Wild West that delights readers.

Drawing on Pumpelly’s reminiscences, enriched with the scholarship of numerous historians, including Thomas Sheridan and Andrew Paul Hutton, C. Gilbert Storms offers a compelling and richly detailed account of Arizona as Pumpelly experienced it. Indexed, illustrated and endowed with a long bibliography, this volume belongs to the library of anyone interested in the history of borders. Storms, who lives in Tucson, previously taught American literature and writing at Ohios Miami University.

Helen Woodhams aunt emma gift by Amy Gaiennie. Independently published. 228 pages. $9.49.

Amy Gaiennie, a retired Tucson teacher and National Park Service ranger, aims to inspire people of all ages to love, discover, and care for the natural world. It’s clear in this imaginative little book that features stories (including literary tales and fairy tales), magic, and a touch of Rachel Carson Silent Spring. It opens on Christmas morning, when 11-year-old Carolyn Finchley receives both a ranch house and an unusual patchwork quilt. When she wakes up the next day, she finds herself inside the house, on an arid land without food. Her quest for supplies and a return home takes her to a new land where wishes can be granted, but nightmares portend threats to both that land and the Earth she left behind.

Christine Wald Hopkins bitter lakes by RL Scifres. Independently published. 355 pages. Hardcover $18.99, Paperback $9.99, Kindle $6.99.

The terrific opening paragraph by RL Scifress kicks off this novel: he was born a poor bastard in a small West Texas town and cursed with incredible insight. Therefore, he knew he was about to die.

It’s a story of family, secrets, lies and intended consequences. Abe Godwin wasn’t much of a father, let alone a husband, so it was probably advantageous that he left the three mothers of his daughter and two sons soon after they were born. He did, however, keep track of his children and made himself known to them and them when they became adults. When he lays in the back of his ranch van in the Roswell area and stares at the sky until his light goes out, he leaves his children with mysteries to solve and a sudden, unexpected and not necessarily welcome.

During the settlement of the Abes cases, the siblings: single, ex-Army Evie; sex-obsessed car salesman Jesse; and Eloy, a hair-raising oil worker, faces both outside threats and personal demons as they struggle to cooperate as a family.

Christine Wald Hopkins From observer to observed by Mrquez Price. Independently published. 90 pages. $14.99.

Tucson-based essayist and poet Mrquez Price, who is passionate about impacting others by touching issues in the collective human fabric, once again brings personal experience and often gritty testimony to this new collection of poems. At the heart of the work are the challenges and complexities of being a young black man in America. As he did in his acclaimed debut, My Train Is on Schedule, Price tells stories. Abused childhood friends become violent adults. A carefree daughter becomes a murdered mother. But in a dialogue poem Conversations West of Me, a beloved cousin recounts how he cleaned up a life of addiction by going to an ashram that had a basketball court (I was an instant celebrity (extraordinary.) In addition to settling into family, Price incorporates racial history by invoking warrior king Shaka Zulu in an elegy to Ahmad Arbery, and South African Khoikhoi women on display in 19th-century Europe. As these and other poems reveal underlying anger, Price writes about the wisdom gained from dealing with it and reveals personal vulnerabilities and sensitivities, wrapping them in a sense of hope.

Briefly noted

Guam: the return of the songs by Elaine A. Powers. Independently published. 70 pages. $15.95 The story of how non-native snakes decimated Guams ecosystem and subsequent remediation efforts are told in this rhyming picture book about invasive species; a section on the birds of Guam (including those now extinct) is nice to see. Bilingual, in English and Chamorro, the native language of Guams.

Aliens Among Us by Victoria Herrod. Independently published. 466 pages. $25.95. In the Martian year 3978, when the Prime Minister of Montigan Country realizes that its population is being depleted, he sends four beautiful human Montigans to Earth to lure young women to Mars to replenish forces.

Mineralogy of Arizona, fourth edition by Raymond W. Grant, Ronald B. Gibbs, Harvey W. Jong, Jan C. Rasmussen and Stanley B. Keith. University of Arizona Press. 744 pages. $75; Paperback $49.95, Kindle $41.17. This brilliantly photographed and definitive compendium of the 986 minerals found in Arizona, with information on the state’s geology and mining districts, includes 200 new species and significantly updates the previous edition.

Belonging and Healing: Creating Awesomeness for Yourself and Others by Dave A. Cornelius. JCWALK Editions. 224 pages. $19.99. In this work, Dave A. Cornelius, organizational coach and DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion), demonstrates how the principles of Ubuntu, a system followed by South Africans Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela, can bring harmony and equity to work place.

Patience and Possibility (Boom Talk Media Relief-lets) by Andrea Gould-Marks and Barbara Peters. Independently published. 72 pages. $15.65; $3.99 Slow down: The ability to practice patience is the gift that keeps on giving in terms of self-awareness, managing anxiety, and fulfilling relationships. The hosts of Boom Talk Medias provide an inspiring toolkit for those curious about patience, with some friendly encouragement.

A Certain Ache: Poems in female voices by Bonnie Wehle. Press the vanishing line. 33 pages. $14.99. Supplemented with historical information on demand, this accessible and engaging collection of dramatic monologues tells stories in the voices of 19 fictional and historic women, including Frida Kahlo defending her painting of Dorothy Hale’s suicide, Gloria Vanderbilt and Madame Curie responding to condescending men. .

Christine Wald Hopkins The Memory of It All: A Love Story About Alzheimer’s Disease by Mary McCracken. She writes the press. 181 pages. $16.95. Completed posthumously by her daughter, Tucsonan Susan Thistle, Mary McCrackens’ memoir tells the story of her husband Cals progressive Alzheimer’s disease and his growing realization that Alzheimer’s care cannot be a solitary endeavor.