Sayali Sanjeev on her connection with Ruturaj Gaikwad: Because of these rumors, our | Bollywood

News portals are having a blast with headlines about Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad and his alleged partner, actor Sayali Sanjeev. Interestingly, Sanjeev who is a popular Marathi actor is bothered by these rumors and states that they have affected his friendship with Gaikwad.

{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}





{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}





There is nothing. Because of these rumors, our friendship was also ruined. We can’t talk to each other as friends. Kuch tha hi nahi. Mujhe pata bhi nahi kyun joda jaaraha hai humko, Sanjeev clarifies sternly.

The whispers started when Gaikwad, 25, commented on Sanjeev’s post a few years ago. Although the two never clarified their position, the media continued to assume that they were together. Goshta actor Eka Paithanichi further explains how much speculation about her love life has bothered her: Due to rumors, some problems are also created in our personal life, which gossip does not understand. It affects us a bit. He’s a nice player. And at the beginning, we talked about it. Initially, we avoided it by saying, Chod na rumors hai. We always thought jab sacchaai bahar aa jayegi tab sabko pata chal hi jayega. Probably when we marry our respective partners, people will know. But if dedh saal ke baad bhi there are these rumors, then it starts to bother. Later we were like bas karo yaar

{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}





{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}





Sanjeev, 29, mentions that she is not seeing anyone, however, such suggestive rumors could upset her relationship with her partner. Due to this stress ghar pe create ho jaata hain. Today, if I have to comment on him or congratulate him for his work, I cannot do so. Even he can’t say anything about my work, she concludes.