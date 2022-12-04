Bollymood: the project of an independent Nepalese music producer to celebrate the nostalgia of Bollywood

Aman Karna, who recently released his EP Bollymood, during a solo show at Beers N Cheers.

As a child growing up in Bhairahawa, Karna Vault was exposed to a lot of Bollywood songs. These songs, especially from the 90s, would play everywhere – from his house to local stores. Even though he has moved on to something very different in music, Bollywood music has always been a part of him.

Sometimes I sit and listen to these old songs and sing along. I’m amazed how I still know some of these songs by heart, says Karna.

Now using the same influence, Karna released her second EP, Bollymood, in London on Saturday. Through this EP, he aims to redefine his solo career as a music producer and show the public how much he has grown as a producer over the years.

Bid to create an identity

Bollymood is poppy, funky, smooth and easy to listen to. It has tracks that can be played while working or at a party. It’s fresh and raw. It can certainly make many listeners nostalgic, especially 90s kids.

The EP is very simple. I tried to integrate my style and brought music influenced by Bollywood music. It may not sound very Bollywood, but that’s because it’s my creation, says Karna.

Karna is part of the popular Nepali group Phosphenes. Even though the band did well and sold out gigs across the country, they now want to explore the possibility of making music on their own. He thinks being part of a successful band is great, but says having a good individual career is just as important.

People who are part of successful bands have had great solo careers. It is not only in the world, but even in Nepal.

Wanting to create something he could call his own, he produced an EP titled Mixed bag in 2021. But it was more of an experience in his spare time during the Covid shutdowns. Bollymood, however, is something quite different. Unlike Mixed Bag, the new EP is more coherent and uniform. The tracks seem to be more in sync and transition smoothly from track 1 to 5.

I’m a self-taught musician and I’ve learned a lot about production over the past few years and I hope I’ve been able to show people how far I’ve come,” he says.

Different moods of Bollymood

Bollymood had been on Karna’s mind since June, but it wasn’t until early September when he arrived in London that he really started working on it on a daily basis.

And it feels like he’s put in a lot of effort too.

The EP begins with an intro with dialogue from an old Bollywood movie, which tells the audience how life is all about art and pleasure. The guitar work on the track is just as good as it gives off a soothing vibe, which is sure to leave people wanting more.

Bollymood’s second track is a continuation of the intro track. The track, which he titled Going Round in Circles, is fun and easygoing. The track has multiple layers of samples and great bass work. Nitika’s vocals added more atmosphere to the song. A piece so pop that you could listen to it on repeat for hours.

The idea is to make people have fun listening to it. But I also want to make sure that the people who come to my concerts have a lot of fun, says Karna.

Bollymood’s third track, titled In Love, starts off slow but turns into something very funky and . Despite this, he managed to keep the essence he wanted with the voice samples and beats. His guitar work on the track is impeccable as it sets the tone for the whole track.

The fourth is a personal favorite. Using sounds and samples from three decades ago, Karna has created a fun track. The groovy track has fun beats and sitar and flute samples, which is a treat for the ears. This is a track that will surely be a hit among dance lovers.

The rhythm work he did in the track is also very good as the track makes it look like he had a lot of fun producing it.

Bollymood’s latest track is a bit different from the others. It starts with another sample of a man talking, then turns into a mix of old and new. A fusion track starts off slow but turns into something different, fun and interesting.

I might use that last track in the next EP. But let’s see, he said.

The EP was released at an event in London where he performed alongside Nepalese artists like Ankit Shrestha, Yugal Gurung and Wenostal.

People liked it very much. Now let’s see how Nepalese and the rest of the world love Bollymood, says Karna.

He releases the EP via Cap Monze Records, an electronic and indie music label based in Karachi, Pakistan. He says he does this to reach a new audience as he hopes to tap into the South Asian indie music market.

“To be successful, a musician must enter the subcontinent market. I’m excited to work with them and see what response I get from audiences across South Asia.

You can buy the EP here.