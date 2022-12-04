Bollywood Actors Winter Saree and Dance Supremacy





December is here and winter has already given us chills. To deal with it, we are all prepared with our sweaters and warm clothes, but many of us find it difficult to adapt to winter. But there are few talented women who, regardless of extreme weather conditions, are sure to entertain you. Perhaps we can learn from the cast of B-Town how to face the harsh winter with such grace. Here is the list of beautiful ladies who surprised us with their winter saree dances. Winter Saree And Dance Supremacy Cast In Humko Humise Chura Lo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Humko Humise Chura Lo song of the Mohabbatein, written by Jatin-Lalit and starring Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The song was shot in the freezing country of Switzerland, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan braves the cold in a pink sari, while Shah Rukh Khan even had a sweater to use as a scarf. Its sari and hook step make this song legendary. In Geroua, Kajol In the orange song, Kajol is seen with her teeth chattering from the bitter wind and cold while donning chiffon sarees that are so light they billow in the breeze. Even while filming a scene next to a waterfall, SRK and Kajol were soaked. In order to pose for a brief scene from the song, the duo and crew climbed a Mountain, Kajol doing so while wearing a saree and sneakers. The cast and crew of Dilwalecould easily qualify the shoot as a ten day summer trip to Iceland. In Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Anushka Sharma A charming nok-jhok vala moment occurs in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil during a scene. This is a red and yellow chiffon saree worn by Anushka Sharma. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a white sweater. Anushka danced to the tune of Fast Hoton. It’s apparent from the scene that Ranbir just can’t take his eyes off Anushka! In Chandani, Sridevi Yash Chopra, the king of romance, started Bollywood’s unwavering obsession with foreign settings. For his next generation, Sridevi set milestones. On location, Sridevi wore a pink chiffon saree. Not only does she perform this difficult song well, but she is also beautiful. In R Rajkumar, Sonakshi Sinha The famous song by R. Rajkumar “Saree Ke Fall Sawas filmed in Vadodra in the Kutch region. Sonkashi Sinha and Sahid Kapoor starred in the film. While Kapoor wore sweaters, Sinha wore a blue saree. It was difficult to dance in a cold environment because the dance moves were limited, but she managed to do it perfectly. Suggested Reading – Freddy Review: Twitterati Hails Kartik Aaryans Performance

