AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares a gap up to $8.17





AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (New York Stock Exchange: AMC – Get a rating) widened ahead of Friday’s trading. The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.49. Shares of AMC Entertainment last traded at $8.08, with volume of 180,127 shares changing hands. Wall Street analysts predict growth AMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced his price target on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a Wednesday, October 12 research note. StockNews.com began covering AMC Entertainment stocks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered its price target on AMC Entertainment shares from $1.20 to $1.10 in a Friday, November 25 research report. Finally, MKM Partners cut its price target on AMC Entertainment shares to $0.50 in a Tuesday, September 6 report. Three analysts rated the stock with a sell rating and two gave the company a hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.72. AMC Entertainment Awards Performance The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. AMC Entertainment Institutional Trade Want more investment ideas? Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AMC Entertainment shares by 46.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.7% in Q2. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the company worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in Q2. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in Q1. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company valued at $26,000 after acquiring 856 additional shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC strengthened its position in AMC Entertainment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,171 shares of the company worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 27.73% of the shares are currently held by institutional investors. AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get a rating) AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates or has interests in theaters in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theaters and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Leawood, Kansas. Recommended Stories Get news and reviews for AMC Entertainment Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of breaking news and analyst ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s free daily email newsletter.

