Hattiesburg hosts Hollywood for a special screening of Devotion





HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – It was a red carpet night at the Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg on Saturday night, as the central city hosted a special screening of the new film, Devotion. It’s about the lives of Hattiesburg aviation hero, Ensign Jesse L. Brown, and his friend and wingman, Lt. Thomas Hudner Jr. Brown died in action on December 4, 1950, when his plane was shot down. Hudner intentionally crashed his own plane in an attempt to save Brown. For his bravery, Hudner received the Congressional Medal of Honor. Hudner died in 2017. The screening in Hattiesburg was part of a nationwide publicity tour for the film. Among those present were members of the Brown and Hudner families. I’m just thrilled with everything that’s going on and that Hattiesburg got in there and did this wonderful thing to honor a boy from his hometown, said Pamela Brown Knight, daughter of Jesse L. Brown. I am very grateful to count the Brown family as close friends and so I certainly wanted to be here to support them, to support the community, said Thomas Hudner III, son of Thomas Hudner, Jr. It always meant so much to my father to visit Hattiesburg and spend time with the Brown family. Also in attendance were actors Jonathan Majors (Jesse L. Brown), Glen Powell (Thomas Hudner Jr.) and Christina Jackson (Daisy Brown). Producer Rachel Smith and director JD Dillard were also present. It’s really special to come full circle, said Rachel Smith. The movie is now out so ending our publicity tour here was always part of the plan and close to the anniversary of the accident (Jesse Brown), December 4, 1950, so it was a bit of a coincidence that it all happened. line up. The type of man that Jesse was so representative of the people who raised him and the community he grew up in, so being here in Hattiesburg is really like seeing the beginning of the movie, the beginning of his story, said JD Dillard. Prior to the screening, a reception was held at the Hattiesburgs African-American Military History Museum, which features an exhibit on Jesse Brown. During the reception, the cast members, along with Dillard and Smith, each received the keys to the city from Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. Want more WDAM 7 news delivered to your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter. Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

