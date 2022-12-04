Isha Koppikar Narang on Daughter Rianna’s Favorite Bollywood Stars | Hindi Movie News





Isha Koppikar Narang’s daughter Rianna loves watching Bollywood movies. Talking about her favorite actors, Isha shares, She knows every actor we have in Bollywood today. She likes Amir Khan . She enjoys watching all her movies especially her movies like PK, Taare Zameen Par and 3 Idiots. That aside, she also likes Tiger Shroff. Just like the latter, known for his action, his stunts and his love of martial arts, the eight-year-old boy also wants to learn martial arts. Share Isha, Yes she wants to learn it with me now. On the work side, the actress is now waiting for the release of her next one, which is Suranga. Speaking of the project, she says, it’s a bank robbery movie. It goes through a 100ft tunnel (surang in Hindi), and that is why it is called Suranga. I play an assistant (bank) manager in the film. While she enjoys taking her daughter to film sets, Isha in a previous chat mentioned that Rianna doesn’t watch movies featuring her mother. She thought to herself, Well, she cries when she sees me on TV, so she prefers not to see me on screen. In a movie, I had a daughter, so she asked me: How can you have another daughter when I’m your daughter? In another movie, someone hit me and she started crying when she saw that scene. That said, Isha also mentioned that although Rianna doesn’t watch her movies, she loves watching her mother dance to Aaj Ki Raat from Shah Rukh Khan’s star Don 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/isha-koppikar-narang-on-her-daughter-riannas-favourite-bollywood-stars/amp_articleshow/95974985.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

