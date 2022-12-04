Salman Khan announces the shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with a funky look from the set. Photo





Image source: TWITTER/BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan star Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to be released on Eid next year Salman Khan announced on Saturday that filming for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has wrapped. The comedic artist will enter the post-production stage ahead of his Eid 2023 release. Salman also shared his look from the film set where he sported long locks. he wore a funky black jacket and was seen striking a pose amidst background performers. It appears the photo is from a song shoot that Salman was part of. Along with the shooting chain, Salman also shared that the movie will be released on Eid 2023. Salman Khan’s colorful look from the upcoming film In the set photo, Salman Khan looked colorful and funky. Her long hair look has been discussed a lot by fans. Apart from the long braided hair, Salman will also sport another look in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film has an ensemble cast and will hit the big screens on Eid next year. Salman was seen posing amidst background performers and it looks like the Bollywood star was shooting for a song sequence. He captioned his post, “Shoot wrapped! #KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan is coming #Eid2023 (sic).” Read: Tumbbad Vs Kantara: Fans Compare Box Office & Storytelling, Debate Best Picture Here’s another look from Salman at the film. Upcoming Salman Khan movies delayed Two of Salman’s most anticipated films – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3 – have been delayed. While the first was due to be released over Christmas this year, it was pushed back to Eid 2023. On the other hand, starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, Slaman’s Tiger 3 will hit the big screens on Diwali next year. Read: Priceless! Sharon Stone is breathtaking realizing it’s Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to her | LOOK Movie Details Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaanis directed by Farhad Samji, known for films such as Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey. Cast members include Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, boxer Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and others. Story details are under wraps, but it will be a family entertainer backed by Salman’s inimitable comedic timing. Latest Bollywood News

