5 Bollywood Musicals On OTT Whose Songs Are Still Melting

Music is a kind of sorcery that can also get you out of very unfavorable situations. While some people despise the concept of musicals, some people can’t help but want more. We think musicals are a very powerful genre, but they need extreme precision. Because most musicals turn out to be either exceptionally great or absolutely lousy.

So, we are here to guide you and suggest 5 Bollywood musicals that you absolutely must watch.

Lagaan – Netflix

AR Rahman is a magician when it comes to music and it’s hard to deny that. When he collaborated with Javed Akhtar then they gave a lot of great albums but Lagaan remains the undisputed champion. The album is one of the greatest Bollywood ever made and it continues to be so.

Share – Netflix

Gulzar and AR Rahman were coming together for the first time for Dil Se Since then they have created many albums together but it has been impossible not only for them but for the whole of Bollywood to eclipse the greatness of Dil Se as than album.

Chhaiyaan Chhaiyaan, Dil Se Re, Satrangi Re, and all are the epitome of yet great music.

Dil Chahta Hai – Netflix

One of the defining films of the 2000s, Dil Chahta Hai is indeed a total cultural reset. The film was extremely new and real in its approach to showing friendship.

But what helped them was the music. Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe became the anthem of youth while the title track was like a soothing balm. Overall, the album matches the movie’s level of greatness.

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai – Zee5

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is more of a phenomenon than a movie. It is one of the most successful films ever made and it is also the most awarded film in the world.

The album is a nostalgic ride but still enjoyable in every way. Hrithik Roshan became an overnight superstar thanks to this film and even the album justifies the reason why.

Taal – Prime Video/Zee5/YouTube

Taal was one of the most successful films of the 90s. But in today’s trends, the formula just won’t work because it would look cheesy and cringe.

But every type of movie has its time and Taal came out at just the right time. With one of the best-selling albums of all time, AR Rahman and Anand Bakshi created an experience that we still cherish today. Taal has some very yet amazing songs that always sound fresh. follow us on Google News

We are hiring:

We are looking for part-time writers who can create “original” stories. Send your sample story to [email protected] (Emails without sample articles will not be considered). Freshmen can apply.