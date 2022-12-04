Bollywood’s Leading Men Take the Lungi

New Delhi, Dec 04 (IANSlife) Forget sports recreation, it’s time for the humble lungi to have his moment. A number of prominent Bollywood men have pulled on their pants for the lungi. Showing off their fashion sense, watch them dress up and down according to the occasion. Take note:

Shahrukh Khan

Leading lungi dancer Shah Rukh Khan donned a lungi wherever he went while promoting his movie Chennai Express. King Khan beamed with confidence as he paired the fabric with a blazer, white shirt and tie.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan for his lungi in town with a pair of boots and a vest. Salman supporters swooned over this massive and sexy black outfit.

Irfan Khan

The late actor often drew attention for his sense of style. His chic outfit combining a black and white lungi with a black casual jacket is well known.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s mantra if you have it, and what better than going shirtless on a silk lungi.

Hrithik Roshan

Are you traveling comfortably? Look no further, Hrithik Roshan’s lungi and t-shirt combo is as simple as it gets!

Allu Arjun

Original swag king Allu Arjun usually dons a lungi in his movies and other appearances, and this photo says a lot about his style and swagger.

Dhanush

Dhanush won a million hearts by choosing to wear a lungi to the premiere of his Hollywood movie ‘The Gray Man’. South Indian actors frequently show that they respect tradition while caring about pomp.

(IANSlife can be contacted at )

–IANS

we/tb/