Entertainment
Death metal singers have a vocal counterpart in batsExBulletin
Rob Griffith/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Turns out death metal bats and singers have more in common than you might think and no, it’s not just black love.
Youtube
Bats have a booming vocal range from very high-pitched clicks outside the realm of human hearing to lower-pitched grunts than our ears can perceive. And a new study in the journal PLOS Biology found that for some of the low frequency sounds they seem to be using the same technique vocalists use for death metal growl or Tuvan throat singing.
“We were interested in: how can bats make all these different sounds? They make low-frequency calls and make echolocation calls, and they span seven octaves. And it’s really crazy “, explains Coen Elemans, the principal researcher on this study. “Most mammals do three to four octaves like the best singers in terms of vocal ranges do five or six… And it turns out that each bat can do seven.”
Elemans and his colleagues at the University of Southern Denmark used high-speed video, shooting up to a quarter of a million frames per second, to study what happens in the vocal tracts of bats.
“We basically found that bats make echolocation calls using very thin membranes that basically extend from the vocal cords,” Elemans says. “We noticed there was another set of folds just above these, and we could make them vibrate very easily, but they were vibrating at very low frequencies.”
Elemans says humans also have these folds, which are called false vocal cords because they have no function in normal speech. This area has not been studied much, but there is evidence that these folds are recruited into extreme singing.
“So the false vocal cords go down a bit towards the vocal cords and then together they get a lot heavier and looser and they make a lot of low frequency sounds. But also their vibrations get very irregular. And that’s which gives the rough quality of death metal vocals.”
NPR couldn’t ask bats what it’s like to make sounds at this low frequency – so we asked human practitioners instead.
“I mean, it’s from your abdomen to your chest to your legs and obviously a lot of your throat. But it’s a whole body thing for me to do what I do.”
Youtube
John Tardy is the lead singer of the death metal band obituary, speaking from the back of his tour bus in Pittsburgh. Tardy says the rumble of death metal can take its toll.
“It can be, you know, exhausting because we usually play most nights if not six nights a week. So it can be a lot. But I can tell you that at the end of every night I sleep like a baby. absolute.”
For Chase Mason, the band’s lead singer gate creeperpain is only part of the process.
“In a [masochistic] sort of… I think when I can feel my vocal chords kind of being shredded or battered, it sounds better. You know, if there’s a little taste of blood in the back of my throat, I think I’m doing a good job.”
Youtube
Mason wouldn’t necessarily have envisioned a similarity between the kinds of sounds bats make and the sounds he makes.
“You know, a lot of people will compare you to a bear’s voice or something, like an animal that growls or even roars…I think that’s cool,” he says. “It’s very dark and gothic. The imagery of a bat is always associated with darker things, like vampires and all that. So it makes sense.”
John Tardy had similar feelings, in fewer words.
“Bats are awesome.”
Edited by Mallory Yu
Audio story edited by Christopher Intagliata
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/12/04/1139164875/death-metal-singers-have-a-vocal-counterpart-in-bats
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Death metal singers have a vocal counterpart in batsExBulletin
- Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne perfect, David Warner struggling
- Zahawi shuts down Boris supporters as he warns ‘no chance’ Johnson of returning as PM | Politics | New
- Wild World Cup fan fashion draws praise and scorn in Qatar
- Trust my friend Narendra Modi to bring us together : French Prez Macron
- Bollywood’s Leading Men Take the Lungi
- Stocks falter ahead of US jobs data
- Donald Trump calls for end to US Constitution over ‘massive fraud’ in ‘bogus and fraudulent’ 2020 presidential election
- Penn State advances to NCAA Regional Semifinals with 3-1 victory over UCF
- 5 Bollywood Musicals On OTT Whose Songs Are Still Melting
- By meeting Joko Widodo’s leader criteria, Erick Thohir has a good chance of being supported by PAN
- PTI to quit Punjab and KP assemblies this month: Imran Khan – Pakistan