Death metal singers have a vocal counterpart in batsExBulletin



. Rob Griffith/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Turns out death metal bats and singers have more in common than you might think and no, it’s not just black love.

Bats have a booming vocal range from very high-pitched clicks outside the realm of human hearing to lower-pitched grunts than our ears can perceive. And a new study in the journal PLOS Biology found that for some of the low frequency sounds they seem to be using the same technique vocalists use for death metal growl or Tuvan throat singing.

“We were interested in: how can bats make all these different sounds? They make low-frequency calls and make echolocation calls, and they span seven octaves. And it’s really crazy “, explains Coen Elemans, the principal researcher on this study. “Most mammals do three to four octaves like the best singers in terms of vocal ranges do five or six… And it turns out that each bat can do seven.”

Elemans and his colleagues at the University of Southern Denmark used high-speed video, shooting up to a quarter of a million frames per second, to study what happens in the vocal tracts of bats.

“We basically found that bats make echolocation calls using very thin membranes that basically extend from the vocal cords,” Elemans says. “We noticed there was another set of folds just above these, and we could make them vibrate very easily, but they were vibrating at very low frequencies.”

Elemans says humans also have these folds, which are called false vocal cords because they have no function in normal speech. This area has not been studied much, but there is evidence that these folds are recruited into extreme singing.

“So the false vocal cords go down a bit towards the vocal cords and then together they get a lot heavier and looser and they make a lot of low frequency sounds. But also their vibrations get very irregular. And that’s which gives the rough quality of death metal vocals.”

NPR couldn’t ask bats what it’s like to make sounds at this low frequency – so we asked human practitioners instead.

“I mean, it’s from your abdomen to your chest to your legs and obviously a lot of your throat. But it’s a whole body thing for me to do what I do.”

John Tardy is the lead singer of the death metal band obituary, speaking from the back of his tour bus in Pittsburgh. Tardy says the rumble of death metal can take its toll.

“It can be, you know, exhausting because we usually play most nights if not six nights a week. So it can be a lot. But I can tell you that at the end of every night I sleep like a baby. absolute.”

For Chase Mason, the band’s lead singer gate creeperpain is only part of the process.

“In a [masochistic] sort of… I think when I can feel my vocal chords kind of being shredded or battered, it sounds better. You know, if there’s a little taste of blood in the back of my throat, I think I’m doing a good job.”

Mason wouldn’t necessarily have envisioned a similarity between the kinds of sounds bats make and the sounds he makes.

“You know, a lot of people will compare you to a bear’s voice or something, like an animal that growls or even roars…I think that’s cool,” he says. “It’s very dark and gothic. The imagery of a bat is always associated with darker things, like vampires and all that. So it makes sense.”

John Tardy had similar feelings, in fewer words.

“Bats are awesome.”

Edited by Mallory Yu

Audio story edited by Christopher Intagliata