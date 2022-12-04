Britney Spears’ musical ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ sets the tone on Broadway





Comment this story Comment A fairy tale mash-up featuring the songs of Britney Spears will hit Broadway next spring, having enchanted DC audiences at its world premiere last winter. Musical jukebox Once Upon a One More Time begins Broadway previews May 13 at the Marquis Theater in New York City, producers James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold announced Friday. The official opening night is set for June 22. We were really, really proud to have made the necessary contributions to take it to the next level, said Chris Jennings, executive director of DC’s Shakespeare Theater, where the musical ran from November 2021 to January, selling Sidney Harman Hall of 774 places and win a one-week extension. Jennings told The Washington Post that his company’s first full production since the pandemic began was the high-octane, wildly non-biographical musical, the best-selling show in its 36-year history. This show was such a gift and so essential after being closed for so long, he said. Britney Spears joins Elton John for first song since conservatorship ended Many recent Broadway shows, including MJ the Musical about Michael Jackson and A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, have followed a biographical formula, weaving the artists’ songs in a plot built around their life story. Once Upon a One More Time takes a more fantastical route, rolling out Spears headliners such as Oops! I Did It Again, Circus and Toxic as it tells a storybook-like tale in which Cinderella, Snow White and their fellow princesses experience a feminist awakening after reading Betty Friedans The female mystic. It avoids the potentially thorny challenge of navigating the 41-year-old pop star’s personal life, including a recently ended conservatorship that gave her father and others near total control over her personal life and finances. The only thing I was told was that [Spears] loves fairies,” show writer Jon Hartmere told The Post last fall. He said he also had access to all of Spears’ discography. And I was like, that’s it, that’s what we have to go on. Spears did not actively participate in its development. I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs, especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters I grew up with, love and adore, Spears said in a released after attending a reading of the show in 2019. His publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the shows airing on Broadway. Once Upon a One More Time will move into the Marquis Theater after Beetlejuice, another DC-origin musical, played its last performance there on January 8. The cast of Broadway shows will be announced at a later date. It’s directed and choreographed by the married team of Keone and Mari Madrid, experienced hip-hop choreographers leading their first Broadway show. They will be aided by creative consultant David Leveaux, a five-time Tony Award-nominated director. Set designer Anna Fleischle and costume and hair designer Loren Elstein will return after working on DC’s direction, and Tony-winning lighting designer Kenneth Posner (Wicked) will join the production. Review: It just happened! Lots of noise in a TV news studio is nothing but fun The DC run starred sitcom veteran Briga Heelan (ground floor, B-positive) as Cinderella and American Idol alum Justin Guarini as Prince Charming. Jennings said the Shakespeare Theater will have a financial interest in Broadway musicals. If the show [is] successful, it will be a future financial benefit for the theater, allowing us to reinvest in the work we do and in the development of other works, Jennings said. In a mixed review last December, Post theater critic Peter Marks called Once Upon a One More Time a vigorous show you’d want to slow down to catch your breath, but expressed interest in its future. This potential makes me think it will be worth seeing the show at least one more time, one more time. Tickets for Once Upon a One More Time will go on sale to the general public on Monday.

