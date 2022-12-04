“It’s a pinch moment for me,” says Saugerties, who hails from the lead role in ‘Hairspray’

Niki Metcalf is an actress with many wonderful characters in her future, but be the first to tell yourself that the opportunity to play Tracy Turnblad is very special.

I look forward to doing so many more things in the future, but this is definitely the role of a lifetime, said Metcalf, a Saugerties native who plays the title character in the nationally touring production of Hairspray, coming to Proctors for eight shows over six days from Tuesday to the following Sunday. Being able to tell this story across the country is something I will always be grateful for. To play this role in this show is what I dreamed of since I saw the musical on Broadway when I was a young girl.

Doing Hairspray at Proctors in Schenectady, about an hour from Saugerties in the Hudson Valley, is also very special for Metcalf.

I call it my homecoming because Proctors is the theater where I saw so many national touring shows as a kid, she said. Bringing this show to the Proctors is so special. It’s a pinch moment for me.

Based on the 1988 John Waters film Hairspray, the musical follows the trials and tribulations of Tracy Turnblad, a young teenager growing up in Baltimore in 1962. Tracy’s dream is to dance on The Corny Collins Show, a show local television channel aimed at teenagers. , and once she does, she then aspires to bring social change to the show, especially integration.

It was in 2002 that Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman added music and lyrics to the film and made it a huge theatrical hit on Broadway, winning eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Mark ODonnell and Thomas Meehan wrote the book, making some significant changes to Waters’ original film script. Then in 2007, Hollywood adapted the 2002 musical into a movie with some additional script changes starring Nikki Blonski as Tracy and John Travolta as her mother, Edna. It didn’t claim any Oscar nominations, but was still well-reviewed by most critics and once again a huge financial success at the box office.

I remember watching the musical remake at my aunt’s house and loving that version, Metcalf said. The Waters movie was a darker version, and that also really drew me into the story, but I think it was the musical that really inspired me to do musical theater in the first place.

There are plenty of great musical numbers to listen to in Hairspray, and Metcalf sings a lot of them on the show.

I think my favorite song changes every night, she said. But Good Morning Baltimore is a great song. It was the first song I did in an audition, so it has a special meaning for me. But I love I Can Hear the Bells and Without Love. I am so lucky to be able to sing this wonderful music.

This current touring production of Hairspray began in October 2021 and runs through June 2023.

We’ve been at it for a little over a year now and I’m ready until next June,” Metcalf said. We have a break for the holidays, so it will be fun to just get in a car and drive home. But then it’s back on the road, and it’s been an amazing experience. It’s a great score and so much fun to play. I’m not worried about what will happen after June. It seems so far away. I love this experience and I enjoy the moment. I feel so lucky to be able to do what I love to do. I love the performer part and I love all the travels.

While Metcalf saw a number of shows at Proctors, she never performed there. She has, however, been on a Capital Region stage in the past. In 2013, while still in high school, she was in a Sand Lake Center for the Arts production of The Secret Garden in Averill Park. A local reviewer singled her out for praise, describing her Martha character as charming and mischievous.

Everyone was so wonderful from that show, and I’m still in touch with some people I met there at the Sand Lake Center for Arts, Metcalf said. I loved The Secret Garden, and it reminds me of the wonderful supportive community I grew up in. So many people have helped me get to where I am today, and many can be in the Proctors audience and that excites me. I hope to make them proud.

A 2018 graduate of Montclair State University in New Jersey with a major in Musical Theater and a minor in American Sign Language, Metcalf managed to go behind the scenes at Proctors.

I had a friend from college who was in the production of Wicked there and she took me backstage after the show, Metcalf recalled. It was a lot of fun, but performing on stage is going to be awesome. It will be a surreal moment for me.

WHERE: Wardens, 432 State St., Schenectady

WHEN: Tuesday December 6 to Sunday December 11; performance times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

HOW MUCH: $90.50 to $26.50

MORE INFO: Call (518) 346-6204 or visit www.proctors.org

