Ellie Gouldings Chronic Anxiety So Bad She Needs To Numb | Entertainment





Ellie Goulding says her chronic anxiety is so bad she needs to numb herself. The 35-year-old singer tells in this week’s issue of Stellar Magazine that she’s delighted when she’s not panicked, but says she finds comfort in music and exercise. She said: I feel such chronic anxiety that in the rare moments when I don’t have anxiety, I feel so happy and full of joy that I don’t. If I’m in an anxious state, I don’t feel anything. I numb myself to everything. But art can bring you something positive, especially if you rediscover an artist you love. Running (for fitness) was such a great way to…honestly, I owe it to staying relatively sane I guess. Ellie said in January on social media that she struggled every day to control her anxiety after having son Arthur Ever Winter in 2021 with husband Caspar, whom she married in August 2019. She said: This year has also been the hardest of my life. I struggled every day, every night, every hour with a kind of panic I didn’t even know existed. While the times spent on stage in front of all of you have been some of the most exhilarating and calming, this year I struggled. If I were to really think about it, my anxiety has dictated a lot of my life and my career, and I feel sad about it. But it also made me who I am, and sometimes at my most terrified, when I feel there’s no escape from the panic and fear in my heart and brain, I’m reminded that I can feel. I know many of you reading this are feeling the same pain and at the same time many of you will not have felt it, but will most likely know someone who has struggled.

