CHRONICLE: A mindset of giving

Reverend Edwina Landry, special for the Daily Sentinel

It’s that time of year when everyone has presents on their minds.

Stores are filled with customers looking for the perfect gift. If you were among the brave who ventured out the day after Thanksgiving, you were greeted by a huge crowd. Others like to do most of their shopping online for a variety of reasons, including not having to deal with people who may not be in the festive mood.

This gets me thinking about why people actually go out looking for freebies. If you’re like me, you love giving gifts and that feeling you get when the person receiving your gift really likes it. We want to do things for the people we love and bring joy to their lives.

Giving gifts is a wonderful way to do this. And yet, it can quickly turn into a chore rather than an act of love. Saint Paul, in his letter to the Corinthians, warns us of this. “Each of you should give as you have decided, without regret or compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.” (2 Cor. 9:7-8) It is important to keep our intentions in mind. Giving oneself is a gift.

The truth is that almost everyone likes to be the giver, but for some they are unable to give. While many of us have adequate housing and food, there are so many who lack these basic necessities. Adequate health care is a struggle for so many. Churches and social service organizations are seeing a sharp increase in the number of people in need. Homelessness is a problem even here in Rome, NY.

Individually, these issues seem insurmountable, but collectively we can all make a difference, including changing the system, so that every person not only survives, but thrives. It’s a gift everyone deserves.

Although some changes take time, there are things we can do now to start the process. We can develop a mindset of giving. This includes being open to the needs of others around us. It involves active listening instead of planning what we want to say next. So many differences that stand in the way of real change would be resolved if we really listened to each other.

Listening is a gift, as are empathy, kindness and compassion. Every person is a gift, no matter how different they are from us, and when we can see that, we can create real change. This is the heart of the work of justice. We can create a society and a world that is a gift that everyone can enjoy. We can bring peace on earth. It starts with each of us.

As we go in search of the perfect gifts, I invite you to do so with a mindset of giving, a mindset of love and joy. Love is the most beautiful gift. This is a gift that will last far beyond any other. In fact, love is the basis of this Christmas season.

It was God’s love and grace that was born on that first Christmas, and it is that same love and grace that is ready to be born in our hearts each day. It is poured out in abundance for all people, not because we are worthy of it, but because God loves the whole world so much. Saint Paul says: “Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift! (2 Cor. 9:15) Truly thanks be to God! Merry Christmas!